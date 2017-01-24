Angry Feminist Who Wants Same Rights As Guns Gets LEVELED With EPIC Response!

Boy this freaking Women’s March has really caused an awful lot of …. stupid. Well, Obama’s America has already proven to be the nesting place for stupidity and ignorance, but this March? Well it’s just brought the stupid to a whole new level… am I alone on this thought?

It’s just so… what’s the word? Insufferable.

Now, let me make my point.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Look at this picture. The woman is holding up a sign that says:

“I dream women will one day have the same rights as guns.”

See what I mean? Stupid.

However, this woman’s attempt at being witty, totally backfired on her pretty darn badly. Hindsight on this one is going to drop kick her butt to Timbuktu. I have no idea where that is, but it sounds far far away from here.

Gun rights Across America has responded…

Sorry…I need just a moment.

Ok… I’m good now.

I think that response puts everything in perspective, pretty brilliantly in fact. The ignorance of the leftist, modern “feminist” movement is a joke. One big fat obnoxious joke.

Just the left once again on the look out for any and all ways to get offended, and like all left agenda, it’s geared towards bringing further division to our country…all so they can push their radical globalist crap agenda down our throats.

These freaking modern day feminists have no idea what they are even protesting for. This whole march is just a bizarre array of crazy and hysterical anti-trump, anti-man, anti-any woman who does not see eye to eye with them, load of crap with zero substance.

You got intolerance, bigotry, ignorance, and hate hate hate hate hate. Period.

I’m sure there are plenty of women elsewhere who would love to trade places with them here in America. Right about now, I’m sure they are thinking…how selfish and utterly ungrateful these women are who are marching and trashing the streets of America in the name of all things redundant.

I’ll pray for those women globally who are truly suffering. If they can see the ones we got here doing what they are doing…it has to be horrible for them.

The women of history have already fought the good fight, and the rights were given to us today to enjoy and take advantage of to progress in life.

I guess the sacrifice of those female heroes in history isn’t enough for our modern day feminists.