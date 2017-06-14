Breaking: Liberals CHEER Republican Rep. Steve Scalise Being Shot

Every sane person is still in a bit of shock over this morning’s shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and busy praising the Capitol Police who prevented a massacre.

Meanwhile, vile liberals took to Twitter to praise the attack and demand even more blood. Here are some of the worst examples.

Twitter @OfficialAntifa

Twitter @TariqNasheed

Twitter @GrannyRosie3

Twitter @DeannaMc1

Twitter @ProzacProdigy

Twitter @BigMeanInternet

Twitter @PlancksLaw

Twitter @JoshdCaplain