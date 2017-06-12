Food Critic Makes BIG Mistake: Tells Americans ‘You Shouldn’t Eat Chick-fil-A, For Political Reasons’

Chick Fil A is one of America’s fastest growing restaurant chains, and for good reason: the food is delicious. Founded by conservative Christian Truett Cathy, Chick Fil A has long come under fire from liberals, but the food is so good, that even liberals are forced to admit that they can’t resist. So when one food writer decided to go on the attack against Chick Fil A, it backfired immediately on him.

Ryan Sutton penned an op-ed for Eater.com, where he reviewed Chick Fil A. While he was forced to admit that the food at the fast-food chain was good, he still wrote that “you probably shouldn’t eat” there… not because the food was bad, but because of the company’s politics.

Chick Fil A is an openly Christian-friendly company, with every single franchise closed on Sundays. The company also has been criticized by liberals for their controversial stance against same-sex marriage. For Sutton, this is unforgivable.

“Millions of dollars of the chain’s past profits funded groups that opposed same-sex marriage during an era when millions of Americans were fighting for their civil rights; smaller donations went to a group that practiced conversion therapy, a practice that stems from the discredited belief that homosexuality is a mental illness,” Sutton complained.

“About a year before the Supreme Court struck down part of the Defense of Marriage Act in June 2013, chief executive Dan Cathy said that ‘we’re inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.’ Following an uproar over those comments, Chick-fil-A pledged, on Facebook, to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena, and ‘to treat everyone “with honor, dignity and respect,’ regardless of sexual orientation.”

Sutton said that Americans should instead patronize restaurants like Shake Shack and Fuku instead, and derided the Chick Fil A chicken sandwich as “pretty average”. “I’m also here to report that it’s the only top 10 quick-service restaurant that doesn’t mention sexual orientation in its online equal opportunity statement, and that it holds a zero rating on LGBT benefits and worker protections from a prominent advocacy group. McDonald’s scored 100,” he wrote, complaining some more. “When I asked Chick-fil-A about this, a rep responded with a general statement reaffirming its commitment to equal opportunity and said that it’s up to local franchisees to determine benefits.”

What Sutton didn’t acknowledge is Chick Fil A’s generosity, often giving free food in times of need — such as after the Pulse nightclub shooting, when a local restaurant reversed their Sunday closure policy, and donated food for people who gave blood for the victims.

On Twitter, people ripped Sutton to shreds.

It doesn’t look like Sutton’s plea for people to not eat at Chick Fil A because of his own political beliefs is going to catch on anytime soon.

Will you keep eating at Chick Fil A?