Food Critic Makes BIG Mistake: Tells Americans ‘You Shouldn’t Eat Chick-fil-A, For Political Reasons’
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Chick Fil A is one of America’s fastest growing restaurant chains, and for good reason: the food is delicious. Founded by conservative Christian Truett Cathy, Chick Fil A has long come under fire from liberals, but the food is so good, that even liberals are forced to admit that they can’t resist. So when one food writer decided to go on the attack against Chick Fil A, it backfired immediately on him.
Ryan Sutton penned an op-ed for Eater.com, where he reviewed Chick Fil A. While he was forced to admit that the food at the fast-food chain was good, he still wrote that “you probably shouldn’t eat” there… not because the food was bad, but because of the company’s politics.
Chick Fil A is an openly Christian-friendly company, with every single franchise closed on Sundays. The company also has been criticized by liberals for their controversial stance against same-sex marriage. For Sutton, this is unforgivable.
Review: You probably shouldn’t eat at Chick-fil-A https://t.co/gP8l1khQnK pic.twitter.com/x2eDAptTlr
— Eater (@Eater) June 9, 2017
“Millions of dollars of the chain’s past profits funded groups that opposed same-sex marriage during an era when millions of Americans were fighting for their civil rights; smaller donations went to a group that practiced conversion therapy, a practice that stems from the discredited belief that homosexuality is a mental illness,” Sutton complained.
“About a year before the Supreme Court struck down part of the Defense of Marriage Act in June 2013, chief executive Dan Cathy said that ‘we’re inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.’ Following an uproar over those comments, Chick-fil-A pledged, on Facebook, to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena, and ‘to treat everyone “with honor, dignity and respect,’ regardless of sexual orientation.”
Sutton said that Americans should instead patronize restaurants like Shake Shack and Fuku instead, and derided the Chick Fil A chicken sandwich as “pretty average”. “I’m also here to report that it’s the only top 10 quick-service restaurant that doesn’t mention sexual orientation in its online equal opportunity statement, and that it holds a zero rating on LGBT benefits and worker protections from a prominent advocacy group. McDonald’s scored 100,” he wrote, complaining some more. “When I asked Chick-fil-A about this, a rep responded with a general statement reaffirming its commitment to equal opportunity and said that it’s up to local franchisees to determine benefits.”
What Sutton didn’t acknowledge is Chick Fil A’s generosity, often giving free food in times of need — such as after the Pulse nightclub shooting, when a local restaurant reversed their Sunday closure policy, and donated food for people who gave blood for the victims.
On Twitter, people ripped Sutton to shreds.
Completely out of touch with reality…
— Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) June 10, 2017
This article is laugh out loud absurd. Firstly, people care about chicken, not politics. Also, it's delicious. Waffle fries 3/10?! LOLOLOLOL
— Hampton Vernon (@HamptonVernon) June 9, 2017
— SadCavsFan.pepe (@ClevelandGod) June 9, 2017
101 Things All Young Adults Should Know
by Sir John Hawkins
John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters.Buy Now
So basically you hate Chick-fil-a because of the founder's religious beliefs. That's actual bigotry.
— City Beautiful Game (@citybeautifulsc) June 10, 2017
Never knew so much could be written about an increasingly successful fast food chain who dares to boldly proclaim their Christian Faith!
— LoriGirl🌹μολώνλαβέ (@conservtivemom) June 10, 2017
I read this article expecting a reason to not eat chick-fil-a, and never found one.
— Brian. (@Bbrad5150) June 10, 2017
They only ranked the food as a way to write a personal article on what they don't like about a business standing it's ground.
— Canglin (@Canglin220) June 9, 2017
Chik-fil-a is really good. Eater, not so much.
— Chuck H (@c_gt1982) June 10, 2017
This is laughable. Terrible article 👎🏻👎🏻
— Kelly (@kellynferg) June 10, 2017
Sorry, cannot deny chicken and waffle fries. I don't go there for politics, I go there for fast food. https://t.co/7IMQWedVdT
— Trevgauntlet (@Trevgauntlet) June 10, 2017
Why? Because it's delicious? Because they pay their employees well? Treat customers with respect? I'll eat there twice today 🖕
— Ashley (@sfaaxo113) June 10, 2017
It doesn’t look like Sutton’s plea for people to not eat at Chick Fil A because of his own political beliefs is going to catch on anytime soon.
Will you keep eating at Chick Fil A?
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Cassy Fiano