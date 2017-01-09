Hollywood Liberals Have Meltdown During Golden Globes

Out of touch and determined to alienate half the country

(Fox News) Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, some liberal stars were determined to use the 74th annual Golden Globes to have the last word 12 days before Trump is sworn into office. During a night that saw “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” “The Crown” and “Atlanta” win big it was the next president of the United States that got the most attention. Just minutes into the show, host Jimmy Fallon used his time on stage to take digs at Trump after he was forced to improvise for the first few minutes of the show due to a broken teleprompter. Once his script was up and running, Fallon called the Golden Globes “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.” That, though, isn’t quite true. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a collection of 85 members, has its own methods of selecting winners.

Oops?

Fallon often used the President-elect as a punchline, even comparing him to belligerent and cruel “Games of Thrones” King Joffrey, but Meryl Streep (video at Mediaite) changed the tone of the evening when she launched into a somber speech about Trump. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Streep said Trump’s behavior “sank its hooks in my heart” and she slammed what she called Trump’s “instinct to humiliate.” She asked for a “principled press to hold Trump [accountable]” and to call him out “for every outrage.” Her comments were met with applause, tears and support by her fellow actors in the audience. Actor Chris Pine called her speech the “best message of tonight.”

Excitable Hugh Laurie (you might remember him from House) is even worried that this could be the last Golden Globes, because Trump. If they wanted half the country to tune out, I’m sure they received their wish. And the more they do this, the more people decide they won’t pay the exorbitant prices to go to the movies.

When asked, Trump said he did not watch the Golden Globes, but dismissed Streep as a big Hillary supporter, nor was he surprised by the attacks from “liberal movie people.”

