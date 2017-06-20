In Just 4 Minutes, Thomas Sowell UTTERLY DESTROYS 100 Years of Liberal Thought (WATCH)

It’s not uncommon for the conservative leaders of today to have been liberal firebrands in their youth. Thomas Sowell is one of the most notable examples — Sowell was not only left-leaning, but he was a self-described Marxist. Still, he eventually came to his senses, and now, he’s able to destroy liberal thinking like no one else can.

Sowell has said that he had a lot of Marxist views in his youth, particularly in his 20s, even when he studied under Milton Friedman, a libertarian. But then he took a summer job at the Labor Department, and everything changed. Suddenly, Sowell was forced to confront not only the inefficiency of government, but also the fact that liberals didn’t seem to operate in any kind of reality whatsoever.

“Liberals are for helping people who are disadvantaged, while I think conservatives want to stop people from being disadvantaged,” he explained. “In other words, liberals want to help the poor while they’re poor, but really the biggest benefit is to stop them from being poor, and that’s something they [liberals] have little interest in.”

Liberals typically aren’t willing to do anything to lift people out of poverty and give them opportunities to improve their lives. They want to keep people in poverty right where they are, and they do so by making them reliant on the government for everything. They also insist that government must provide everything for people — health care, education, housing — without bothering to confront the realities of what that will mean and how it would affect the economy.

But are liberals simply misguided, or do they have a more nefarious mindset? Without the nanny state to take care of people from cradle to grave, the government would be robbed of much of its power and influence, and that is what really bothers liberals in government. It isn’t about doing what’s best for Americans; it’s about keeping as much power for themselves as possible.