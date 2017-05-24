In Wake Of Manchester Bombing, NY Times Calls For Respecting Hardcore Islamists

This is a dance we’ve seen time and time again. A person who practices extremist Islam, referred to as an Islamist, attacks in the name of their religion, and the Leftist apologists immediately go into a mode of “let’s not be mean to Muslims or talk about the root causes and we all need to be respectful and diverse”, even though the Islamists offer no respect and are happy to kill those who aren’t Islamists, including other Muslims. The NY Times Editorial Board gives it a whirl

When Terrorists Target Children Every victim of terrorism is innocent, and every one is to be mourned. But the bombing in Manchester, England, on Monday night that killed teenage or even younger fans of the pop star Ariana Grande, many accompanied by their parents and some clutching the pink balloons Ms. Grande had sent sweetly raining down at the end of her concert, is particularly wrenching. (snip) The Islamic State wants nothing more than to watch Western democracies embrace its mad version of a holy war pitting Muslims against Christians, the newly arrived against others. This has been the goal of other attacks in Europe. With cold calculation, extremists have ripped apart the lives of people simply out enjoying themselves — whether at a concert or sitting around cafe tables in Paris in November 2015, or gathering for Bastille Day fireworks in Nice last year, or shopping at a Christmas market in Berlin in December.

Everything is a lead-up to

Maximum vigilance is needed, and Britain raised its threat level from severe to critical. Public spaces must be made as safe as possible, even as people recognize that more attacks will very likely occur, despite our best defenses. In Britain, as in the rest of Europe and in the United States, it is critical that immigrants, especially Muslims, are not stigmatized. As Richard Barrett, former director of global counterterrorism operations at MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency, said, “engaging the community and letting the community inform us” is one way “to understand why people do this” and to prevent future attacks. Understanding is critical. The quickest way for open societies to lose the freedoms they enjoy and the Islamic State seeks to destroy would be to whip up divisive ethnic, racist and religious hatreds. But there will be those who try. The Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson tweeted on Tuesday: “We need a State of Emergency as France has. We need internment of thousands of terror suspects now to protect our children.” Then there was the unbelievably vile tweet by Katie Hopkins, a British commentator: “We need a final solution.” She later changed “final” to “true” in a new tweet after her original was widely condemned.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Got that? It’s more important to be diverse and nice and stuff to people who are good with hanging gays, repressing women, stoning adulterers, and so much more, and who essentially use our own laws, social mores, and founding documents against Western nations to slowly take over. Seriously, that tweet caused more concern amongst the Progressive forces (it’s being investigated by the police, if you can believe it) than the Islamist suicide attack that killed 22 and injured scores, most of them children.

(Gatestone Institute) The 615-page survey found that more than 100,000 British Muslims sympathize with suicide bombers and people who commit other terrorist acts. Moreover, only one in three British Muslims (34%) would contact the police if they believed that somebody close to them had become involved with jihadists. In addition, 23% of British Muslims said Islamic Sharia law should replace British law in areas with large Muslim populations. On social issues, 52% of the Muslims surveyed said they believe homosexuality should be illegal, compared to 22% of non-Muslim Britons. Nearly half believe it is unacceptable for a gay or lesbian to teach their children. At the same time, almost a third (31%) of British Muslims think polygamy should be legalized. Among 18-to-24-year-olds, 35% think it is acceptable to have more than one wife.

That’s part of a 2016 poll. There’s a large and ever-growing population of Muslims which is being radicalized. Should we tolerate that? Is it OK with the NYTEB that gays are stigmatized by Islamists? Should we prioritize being nice to Islamists over protecting gays and women?

Interestingly, the NY Times, including the Editorial Board and all the opinion writers, had no problem fomenting division with the rise of #BlackLivesMatter. They had no problem whipping up division bey demonizing white people, police, those from “flyover country”, and anyone who was a Trump supporter. They still do this. Yet, at the same time, they seek to protect the hardcore Islamists.

Look at the text in red: engagement and such doesn’t work when only 34% would bother informing authorities if someone becomes a jihadi. Perhaps it’s time to stigmatize a bit, so that Muslims can put their foot down on the ever growing extremists issue within their religion. Or, let’s be honest, they can go back to where they came from and practice their 8th Century religion there.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.