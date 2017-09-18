REVEALED: Kellogg Foundation Donates Shocking Amount To Soros Pro-Socialist Organizations

I would never have thought that a major company like Kellogg’s, specifically the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, would be so in bed with the left. But they are. A report just surfaced that shows a downright shocking amount of money they have donated to left-wing, pro-socialist organizations in coordination with the Clintons and anti-American billionaire George Soros. That old spider is right in the middle of all this as he always is. Evidently Kellogg’s has an extensive history of leftism. The foundation is one of the largest left-wing donors in the country.

According to the report, “The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is currently the seventh-largest philanthropy in the U.S. in terms of dollars, according to a 2016 analysis of the foundation. In 2015, the last year for which its IRS filings are available, the foundation distributed nearly 2,000 grants totaling $268,065,253. It ended the year with $448,430,564 in assets.” That’s a far cry from the original mission of the company to provide healthcare, healthy foods and services for children in rural areas of the country.

These days they fund anti-American socialist policies, ideals and organizations. In other words, communists. W.K. Kellogg is probably rolling in his grave as I write this. He abhorred socialism and could not have foreseen that the company he had lovingly built would be used after his passing to combat white privilege, or assist groups like La Raza. Kellogg died in 1951 and left no solid plan for his foundation to abide by. So, of course leftists seized control. “The direction he gave to guide future trustees,” Wooster wrote, “was to ‘use the money as you please so long as it promotes the health, happiness, and well-being of children.’” Which of course communists always pretend to do and never really carry out. Just the opposite in fact.

Conservative Review’s Michael Volpe had this to say about the foundation: “It supports trendy, left-wing causes that contend America is a hopelessly racist country, along with groups that wage war on the free markets that the great capitalist Kellogg championed while alive. Kellogg would naturally approve of the foundation’s modern-day funding of hospitals, community centers, and children’s welfare organizations. But he never used his foundation to promote his politics which were apparently right of center for his times.”

Among the nefarious ties of the foundation include ties to the Clintons and George Soros. They have donated millions to the Mexican nationalist organization, La Raza. This is a revolutionary Marxist group that wants to reclaim the southwestern US for Mexico. They are violent racists. In 2015, the foundation gave $2,400,000 to the National Council of La Raza for “general operating support.”

Want more? Here you go:

$125,000 to El Centro De Igualdad y Derechos (The Center for Equality and Rights) in Albuquerque

$400,000 to La Plaza De Encuentro (The Meeting Place) in Albuquerque

$25,000 for the Latin American Youth Center in Washington, DC

$204,000 National Hispanic Media Coalition

$200,000 to George Soros’ far left Open Society Institute

It doesn’t end there either. They gave $930,000 to Black Lives Matter. They have literally donated millions to the Clintons and Soros as well. “The Center for American Progress (CAP) — the left-wing think tank started by Clinton loyalists John Podesta and Harold Ickes — has taken in more than $5 million from Kellogg since 2013,” Capital Research reported.

Others they have given to on the left include the Center for Social Inclusion ($1,789,815); the Center for Equitable Growth ($395,625); Deoms ($3.3 million); the Center for Law and Social Policy ($698,086) and Ralph Nader’s Public Citizen ($125,000). If that’s not enough to turn your stomach, they have a tremendous list of others on the left they have funded. They do indeed give to charity… but they give far more to leftist activists. That’s hardly what Kellogg ever intended.