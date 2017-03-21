Fox News Reportedly Suspends Popular Host – The Reason Why Has Viewers Shocked…

Fox News has officially suspended Judge Andrew Napolitano indefinitely over his surveillance claims on President Trump. At issue here is the claim made by Napolitano that the intelligence agencies played a ‘shell game’ with surveillance and the British GCHQ monitored Trump’s actions for Barack Obama. The British are denying this and Comey of the FBI says there was no surveillance. Thus, Fox cutting their losses and throwing Napolitano under the bus.

But there is a caveat here. Everything is in the wording. The Brits branded it as a ridiculous claim, but did not outright deny it. Comey as well said there was no wiretapping of Trump Tower, but did not rule out that there may have been other surveillance conducted. It would seem to me that this is politics as usual, where everyone is covering each other’s rear ends and playing word games. They needed a fall guy, so they tanked Judge Napolitano who is a constitutional legal scholar and a good man. It really ticks me off as I still firmly believe there was surveillance.

From Western Journalism:

Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has been pulled from the air indefinitely over his controversial claim that British intelligence wiretapped Trump Tower at the insistence of former President Barack Obama. Napolitano, the senior judicial analyst for Fox News and former New Jersey Superior Court judge, is not scheduled to appear on the network in the near future, the Los Angeles Times reported. Last week, Napolitano made the claims about the Government Communications Headquarters spying on Trump at Obama‘s behest. “[Obama] didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ. What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency,” Napolitano said on Fox News. “By bypassing all American intelligence services, Obama would have had access to what he wanted with no Obama administration fingerprints,” he later wrote in a column for FoxNews.com. The GCHQ called Napolitano’s claims “utterly ridiculous” and insisted they “should be ignored.”

And I am saddened to see that President Trump is blaming Fox News for his surveillance claims. I believe his conclusions were based on claims by the New York Times and others that he was wiretapped. He should not have laid blame on Fox, who then in turn should not have blamed Napolitano. What a mess. “Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then President Elect are nonsense,” said a spokesman for the agency.

“Judge Andrew Napolitano made the following statement, quote, ‘Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command,’” Spicer said during a daily press briefing last week. Trump also says he quoted Napolitano to Merkel. “All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television,” Trump said. “You shouldn’t be talking to me; you should be talking to Fox News.” Trump just lost major points with me on this one.

One of Napolitano’s sources, former CIA operative Larry Johnson, came forward to say, “I reached out to friends in the intel community and asked them about the possibility that a back channel was used to get the Brits to collect on Trump associates. My sources said, ‘absolutely.’ I later confirmed this via a cutout with a person who is a Senior Intelligence Service executive in the CIA.” I highly doubt that anyone listened to this or looked into it and I suspect that Napolitano was right. Unfortunately, he was just sacrificed for expediency.

