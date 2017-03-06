MSNBC Host BREAKS DOWN in Tears, Makes Desperate Plea to Audience [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinksi went into tearful meltdown mode because President Trump had the nerve to call out Obama for putting him under surveillance. She says it’s not true and none of the intelligence agencies say it is either. She said Trump has failed and this is a fake presidency. That he has America on the road to totalitarianism. All because, I believe, that Trump is correct in calling out Obama for wire tapping him and his Cabinet. Obama did it to journalists and to the Senate, as well as to world leaders… what would make Mika think for even a second he would not do it to Trump? She knows he would.

This was the most disingenuous display of bull crap I have ever seen in the media. It is disgraceful. If you are a true American, it doesn’t matter whether you like President Trump or not… there should be no unconstitutional invasion of privacy like this unless it is a dire national security matter. And it wasn’t. Obama had Loretta Lynch and the DOJ do his dirty work for him. And they had the willing help of James Comey and the FBI. This whole matter must be the subject of congressional hearings and the likes of Brzezinksi and MSNBC can just get stuffed.

From Grabien News:

President Trump’s wiretap tweets struck an emotional chord with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinksi. The morning anchor fought back tears Monday morning as she told viewers that “we are all really nervous” about what the Trump Administration is going to do. “This is not funny,” Brzezinski told her audience. “This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous. So if people out there feel nervous, we do too. We don’t think this is funny.” The host also issued a direct appeal to Trump’s staff, asking them how they can look at themselves in the mirror. “We are at a low point in American history and I don’t know how anybody can defend this president, even if it’s their job. Like you’ve got to have a job after this. You’ve got to look in the mirror after this. Sarah Huckabee or whoever is speaking out next. You have to look in the mirror and think about this country after this is over. You need to think of the end game here, because there isn’t one at the rate we are going.”

I agree… this isn’t funny. It’s deadly serious and it is criminal. I’m nervous about a coup by the left within and without of the government trying to bring a sitting president down by whatever means possible. Moments later, Brzezinkski returned with another warning. “They are pushing a very dangerous agenda,” she said of the Trump Administration. “An extremely dangerous one.” Yes, in this case transparency. I know that is like garlic to these vampiric media tools, but all of this needs to be brought out into the daylight.

Obama, with his consigliere by his side, Valerie Jarrett, the left and the media have declared all out war on the Trump presidency and the right. Loretta Lynch is literally calling for blood and death in the streets and egging on a revolution. So, this is beginning to feel like a real civil war and we are now in a fight to see if we even survive as a Republic. Do not listen to the leftist media… they have chosen their side and it is the wrong one. Mika’s tears are ones of those who have been caught with their paws in the cookie jar. It’s time to smack them.