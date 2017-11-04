Reporter Calls For Ditching US Constitution… Bring Parliamentary System, or Elective Tyranny

Here we go again with the liberal rag Vox. Dylan Matthews (who?) is a reporter with Vox who just got smacked hard for saying incredibly fascist crap. He proposed that we should abolish the Senate because it is “anti-democratic.” Obviously, this moron never paid attention in school. We have a federal system under a Republic and you can’t do that under our system of government. Unless of course you have a violent revolution, which I guess would suit this commie just fine. It’s never going to happen… he’s going to have to learn to live with major disappointment.

When Matthews got punched over that insanity, he decided well… then let’s just ditch the Constitution and replace it with a parliamentary system. Dude, we fought a revolution over that. But I’m sure he was never taught about that either. Let’s look at what he said about the Senate first: “The problem is that the deck is stacked in favor of small states, which receive equal representation in the Senate despite dramatic variance in population. The Senate is a profoundly anti-democratic body and should be abolished.” Spoken like a true Marxist and a useful idiot to boot.

Now, this genius is going to enlighten all of us on how the American system of government will die. “The United States’ system of government is a nightmare. The Constitution requires levels of consensus between branches of government that are not realistic in a modern country with ideologically polarized parties. The result is near-total policy stasis and gridlock that in some cases, like the debt ceiling crisis of 2011, risks stopping measures from taking effect that are necessary to prevent total calamity. As the saying goes, things that can’t last forever don’t, and it’s reasonable to predict, as Matthew Yglesias does, that America’s untenable system of government will fall apart, probably in our lifetimes.”

Talk about moronic. That ‘paralysis’ he talks of was intentionally covered by the Founding Fathers. It’s supposed to happen so that our politicians do not do crazy things and too easily screw us up as a nation. They have to work for it. Which they have, but that’s beside the point. Does this guy even watch the show? Has he ever read American history? Can he even read? It’s in serious doubt if he can write and/or think, that’s for sure.

He goes on about the demise of our government:

Again, this guy is an idiot. This is why we have three separate branches of government. The executive branch is kept in check by the legislative and judicial branches. I’ll bet he doesn’t know that either. But it sure doesn’t stop him from acting like he knows what he is talking about. For example, not for lack of trying, Obama tried to seize unconstitutional powers. He was unable to pull it off.

But this wouldn’t be complete without a delusional end scenario for this twit. So, here it is:

The best-case scenario is that we wind up with an elective dictator but retain peaceful transitions of power. This is where I’d place my bet. Pure parliamentary systems, especially unicameral ones, give high levels of power to the prime minister and his cabinet, and manage to have peaceful transitions nonetheless… …I don’t think a full-on evolution into dictatorship is an especially likely outcome. But the fact that the concentration of executive power makes it possible gives me pause — and should make us all consider peacefully replacing our current system with one less likely to fail us.

“I don’t think…” are the first honest, thoughtful words of the entire piece. It seems everyone at Vox’s commie central hates the Constitution and dreams of a Marxist utopia. Dream on dudes… America will never let it happen.