Dan Rather Is Teaching Course on Truth in the News

Someone has a sense of humor. Check out this course offered by Udemy:

Dan Rather on Journalism & Finding the Truth in the News

Target audience? “Anyone with a passion for the truth.”

Anyone who is not rolling on the floor laughing must be too young to remember that Rather climbed to the top of Big Media only to see his career collapse in disgrace when he tried to sabotage George W. Bush’s reelection with clearly fake documents casting aspersions upon W’s National Guard service. Years later, Rather was still lying that it had never been established that the documents were forged.

If anyone from the fake news industry could be less qualified to teach about the truth than the compulsive liar Brian Williams, it could only be Dan Blather.

