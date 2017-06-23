Trey Gowdy FURIOUS at Betrayal, Top Secret Russian Intelligence LEAKED

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats recently met with the House Intelligence Committee, a meeting that was supposed to be confidential. Eight people were in the room, and one of them leaked his testimony to the media. And Trey Gowdy is furious.

Gowdy appeared on CNN’s “Outfront” on Thursday, where he slammed the leaks. “About eight hours ago, Adam Schiff and I looked Dan Coats in the eyes and we assured him that there would be no selective leaking of his testimony to us,” Gowdy told CNN anchor Erin Burnett. “And I’ll be damned if eight hours later there aren’t three different leaks with what he told us. So if anyone is questioning why congressional investigations aren’t taken seriously, and are viewed as political exercises, you need to look no further than the fact that we looked one of our intelligence officials in the eyes and promised him there would be no selective leaking. And here I’m being asked about it, not even eight hours later.”

It took only hours after Coats’ meeting for the leaks to materialize, with NBC News reporting that “Coats tells House investigators President Trump seemed obsessed with Russia probe”.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats tells House investigators Pres. Trump seemed obsessed with Russia probe https://t.co/v39fPksqlb pic.twitter.com/5pRPvRRYJQ

— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2017

When asked by Burnett who the leaker was, Gowdy unfortunately didn’t have an answer. “I can’t tell you who it is,” he responded. “But I can tell you this: You’re going to have a chilling effect on other witnesses who want to share classified, sensitive information when it makes its way to the headlines before the transcript’s even dry.”

“I can tell you this,” he continued. “It wasn’t me and I don’t think it was Representative Schiff.”

