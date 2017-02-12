YES! Tomi Lahren To HOST First Ever ‘Snowflake Awards’ On OSCAR Night!

On February 26th, many Americans will sit down on their couches, popcorn in hand and wait to be lectured by Hollywood as it congratulates itself on a great year. And many Americans will lap it up; the stars, the gowns, the gossip, the political statements. But why watch the Oscars when there’s a better alternative? For those who plan to avoid the Academy Awards like a Michael Moore film, this year there’s a new awards show in town.

On Thursday, an announcement was made by talk radio host Doc Thompson and The Blaze TV political commentator Tomi Lahren. They unveiled the first annual “Snowflake Awards.” Their stated purpose? “The Snowflake Awards was established to honor notable hypersensitive citizens, those who, when subjected to the slightest pressures of life, begin to melt!” And anyone can go on their website snowflakeawards.com and vote for this year’s recipients. Also, there’s a link to send an award to your favorite snowflake.

Sounds like fun! And it sure sounds a lot better than the Oscars.

See promo tweet and video below.