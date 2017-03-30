Mike Pence REFUSES To Eat Alone With Any Female But His Wife – LIBERALS ATTACK!

The left has launched an attack against Mike Pence because in 2002 he said he would not eat alone with any other woman besides his wife. To that I say… so? Look, I learned a long time ago if you are high profile and want to avoid even a whisper of impropriety, don’t be alone with the opposite sex if you are married. Someone is going to make something of that. Plus, Pence is a deeply religious man who loves his wife. He comports himself out of respect for her and to his faith. This is not anything like Shariah law, where a woman is commanded to only be seen with her husband or be punished… sometimes by death. Get real.

Pence said this 15 years ago and it was the worst the Washington Post could dig up on him. Just ridiculous. Even if you read the piece from WaPo, it makes it obvious how much Mike Pence loves and adores his wife and vice versa. He avoids events that serve alcohol if his wife is present… again, out of respect for her. For a wife in Islam, the roles would be reversed and the wife would be subjugated. As WaPo points out, Karen Pence, 60, remains an important influence on her husband. She sat in on at least one interview as the vice president assembled his staff, accompanied her husband on his first foreign trip and joins him for off-the-record briefings with reporters, acting as his gut check and shield. I see nothing wrong with that.

From the Independent Journal Review:

The revelation is now 15 years old. Vice President Mike Pence told The Hill in 2002 that he will not eat alone with any woman but his wife. He also avoids events that serve alcohol if his wife is absent. Pence has cited his Christian faith as the basis behind his personal decisions. On Wednesday, the tidbit was featured in a Washington Post profile of Karen Pence — and it actually caused some controversy. Boing Boing journalist Xeni Jardin compared Pence’s decision not to dine alone with other women to the “repressive interpretations of Islam” and Sharia law. VP Mike Pence's 'conservative Christian' faith is the explanation given for why he won't be in a room alone with a female who's not his wife — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017 Sincere question. How is this different from extreme repressive interpretations of Islam ("Sharia Law!") mocked by people like Mike Pence — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 29, 2017 Clara Jeffery, the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, suggested the revelation means “he won’t hire women in key spots.” 1/ If Pence won't eat dinner alone with any woman but his wife, that means he won't hire women in key spots. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 29, 2017 Pitchfork contributing editor Phillip Sherburne also made the “Sharia law” connection. So the GOP is up in arms over Sharia law, yet Mike Pence won't have a business meal with a woman that's not his wife. Sure, that checks out. — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) March 29, 2017 NBC News producer Carol Eggers cited Pence’s daughters in her jab: https://twitter.com/ceggersmidwest/status/847085128518193153 Ugh. "Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife." https://t.co/nZ3nCZjGBJ — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) March 29, 2017 Others quickly came to Pence’s defense. Conservative TV host Dana Loesch not-so-subtly brought former President Bill Clinton into the controversy. Regarding Pence and his wife, his critics are used to the Oral Office, not Oval office, so a stand-up husband shocks them. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 29, 2017

How do you get that Pence won’t hire women in key spots from this? That has nothing to do with Pence dining alone with another woman. That’s just stupid. Talk about reaching and overreacting. And to pull Pence’s children into it… that’s despicable. I think Dana Loesch is right… because Pence is not morally bankrupt like those criticizing him, they consider him a deviant. It is insane, but up is down these days. They are used to someone like Bill Clinton having sex in the Oval Office and bragging about it. Bill doesn’t have dinner with Hillary. He’s too busy with dessert.

Pence loves and respects his wife. I know that the left may not understand that, but it’s part of his morals and principles. He’s also a Christian and they can’t stand that. They disparage everything about Pence because he is a threat to the left. A Christian always is. He’s also smart enough to not leave himself open to entrapment. So, attack away liberals. I totally understand why Pence will only dine alone with his wife and it’s because of the left.

If Mike Pence doesn't want to eat dinner with a woman who isn't his wife because he doesn't want people to make assumptions, that's smart. — Richard A. Mills (@RAMRANTS) March 29, 2017

*Pence said that he never dines alone with a woman who isn't his wife.* BREAKING: Mike Pence loves his wife. https://t.co/B2xU1EkKJ7 — Erik Brooks (@ChipBrooks17) March 29, 2017