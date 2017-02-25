Judge DENIES The Dismissal Of Bowe Bergdahl Case…After Lawyers Whine About Trump’s Remarks! [VIDEO]

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl walked away from his post without permission or orders to do so, in Afghanistan in 2009. He spent 5 years as a prisoner of the Taliban until May 2014 when President Obama traded 5 Taliban prisoners for him. Since being back in the US, he has been awaiting court martial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

During the campaign, Trump referred to Bergdahl as a traitor. And Bergdahl’s defense tried to argue that it threatens their client’s chance at a fair trial. That argument was thrown out this past Friday by Judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance. The judge stated that although Trump’s remarks were “disturbing and disappointing,” they were not a threat to Bergdahl’s due process rights to a fair trial.

He continued by saying: “The accused was merely the foil for delivering that political message. All reasonable members of the public and potential panel members will know that was what he was doing and will not allow the rhetoric to affect their impartiality.”

Did Bergdahl desert? It won’t be long before the trial begins and the truth can begin to unfold. Until then, his defense team cannot use campaign remarks to get the charges dismissed.

See video below: