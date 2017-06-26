Tennessee Trolls California Over Travel Ban

Several days ago, California did this

(CNN) California has issued a ban on state-funded and state-sponsored travel to four more states that it says have laws discriminating against LGBTQ people. The travel ban was first put into effect January 1 when state measure AB 1887 became law. The law says California is “a leader in protecting civil rights and preventing discrimination” and should not support or finance “discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.” (Snip) Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee were the original states banned by AB 1887, but Becerra added Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas on Thursday, citing what he called new discriminatory legislation enacted against the LGBTQ community in those states.

Now, AB 1887 is rather weaselly, because it includes an out in only disallowing “non-essential” travel. Several states, like New York, did the same thing.

Well, Tennessee is taking a shot back

Tennessee trolling California. #statehousewars pic.twitter.com/llyxb8MLri × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Marty Duren (@martyduren) June 24, 2017

This is a real thing. In fact, it was introduced in February and signed by Governor Bill Haslam on May 4th. It seems to be just hitting the news now, though, especially after the new travel bans.

But, of course, those bans do not include things like California colleges playing sporting games in those states. The game which features Fresno State playing Alabama is still on. Several of the sites for the 2018 March Madness are in the banned states, including the Final 4 being in San Antonio, Texas. Will California stop their teams from playing in those sites? Oh, right, this would be considered “essential.” All that money.

Good job TN. Is it me or is it ridiculous Cali is against the travel ban in POTUS's exec order,but makes their own ban against other states? — Tom McCormick (@Tom__McCormick) June 25, 2017

California is cool with travel bans when it serves their own narrow interests, eh?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.