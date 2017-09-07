Trump’s Scheme to Sic Weather on Minorities Revealed

The party is over. Trump’s nefarious scheme has been revealed:

Before dismissing Breanna as a fool or a lunatic, keep in mind that the assumption that the government can and should control the weather is the basis for climate change dogma, a central pillar of modern liberal ideology.

How exactly does Trump do it? Here’s a theory:

Fortunately, the evil scheme has been revealed before more weather could be inflicted. Now Antifa will come to the rescue:

The reason rational arguments don’t work is that we are dealing with stupid lunatic children.

On a tip from Dan F. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.