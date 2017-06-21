Nancy Pelosi Claims History Is On HER Side-Prepares to Take Power After 2018 Midterms

Dear God… Nancy Pelosi has really lost it. She’s absolutely delusional. She somehow thinks in that Botoxed brain of hers that the Democrat Party is 100% unified. Bwa ha ha ha ha ha! You’ve got Bernie Sanders in one corner, Maxine Waters in another, Elizabeth Warren in another and Hillary Clinton center stage with the Resistance. You call that unity? I call it Dems gone wild. Not only that, Pelosi thinks history is repeating itself… that the same wave that made her Speaker of the House once, will do so again. She believes the Dems will retake the House in 2018.

They would have to win 24 seats to retake the House. If the elections yesterday were a harbinger of things to come, I wouldn’t get my hopes up if I were her. Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz suggested to the San Francisco Chronicle the Democrats could wind up gaining approximately 36 seats due to polls showing President Donald Trump’s approval rating at 37 percent in March. I don’t think the two are related the way he thinks they are. I think Americans are sick of politicians and that is what they are missing here. And they really don’t like the Marxist Democrats these days.

From Breitbart:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who claimed last month that the deeply fractured Democratic Party is "100 percent unified," says her party is gearing up to take power back after the 2018 midterm elections. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle outside of her House chambers last week, Pelosi said she believes "history is on our side." The San Francisco Chronicle wrote: "Marking her 30th anniversary in Congress, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sees a peculiar alignment of history and politics taking shape. In the 2006 midterm election, that alignment made the San Francisco Democrat speaker of the House. In the 2010 midterms, it toppled her into the minority."

Pelosi does say that her party needs a stronger message. Wonder if it will be ‘Resist’. And ever more arrogant, she claims that if her party doesn’t come up with a plan for victory, she will “put this down on a piece of paper and give it to them.” Exactly what that message is, I have no clue. As far as unity, the primary players for the Dems are still aging Marxists. They will have to find some rising stars and soon, and I don’t mean Kamala (sea beast) Harris. Some are pushing failed Missouri Senate candidate Jason Kander, who some are seeking to cast as the potential future face of their party. SMH.

Right now the biggest rift on the left is between the moderate Dems, the Bernie Bros and the radical leftists. They are tearing themselves apart in spectacular fashion. A newly-released poll by Morning Consult shows former Vice President Joe Biden, 74, as the Democratic base’s favorite candidate, with a 74 percent favorability rating; followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 67, who had a 51 percent favorability rating. Warren, however, is seen by many observers as too far left to be competitive. Both are too old. Jason Kander is currently tied for 12th place with a 19 percent favorability rating, along with Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), 65, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-CA), 46, and Disney CEO Bob Iger, 66. Kander is the only potential Democratic pick for the 2020 presidential race under age 40. But here’s a tip… watch for the rise of the Castro brothers out of Texas. They are young Marxists and could be a definite threat politically.