CIA Issues Terrifying North Korea Warning

When CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks, you really should listen. He’s ringing nuclear alarm bells and it should make a long, cold shiver go down your spine. He made it clear this week that we must approach North Korea’s nuclear capabilities with an extreme sense of urgency. That’s an understatement, trust me. “They are close enough now in their capabilities that from a U.S. policy perspective we ought to behave as if we are on the cusp of them achieving” their objective, he said Thursday at a security forum hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative think tank, according to CBS News. The point of no return here has long since been passed.

Pompeo is absolutely right when he says the specific timeline is not as important as understanding the threat in general. There is no way to specifically know the timeline, but we do know that at some point, North Korea will strike. My bet is they will do so sooner than later and tjeu won’t be alone. China is their backer and Russia and Iran will also ally with them. It’s a matter of getting the chess pieces just right on the geopolitical board and then striking. I could even give you scenarios on how they could cripple us with EMPs and blackout weapons, but you already know that. In reality, this war started some time ago. Most people just don’t know it yet.

“(W)hen you’re now talking about months, our capacity to understand that at a detailed level is in some sense irrelevant,” he said. Pompeo also point out that North Korea is continuing the advancement of their nuclear weapons program day by day, hour by hour. With each minute that goes by, a confrontation becomes more likely. H.R. McMaster, who I am no fan of, also shares this viewpoint. “We are in a race to resolve this short of military action,” he said, as reported by the New York Daily News. “We are not out of time, but we are running out of time.” There, I disagree. I think we are indeed out of time.

I have written on the threat of North Korea for years. Most people treat the Hermit Kingdom as a joke. That is a grave mistake. They don’t think like us and they don’t operate on our timetable. But they are warriors. Even feckless John Brennan can see this and shares these concerns. “I don’t think it’s likely or probable, but if it’s a 1-in-4 or 1-in-5 chance, that’s too high,” he added, according to CNBC. Right there is Brennan’s problem… he can’t see that it is not just likely, but inevitable, which makes him a lousy military tactician. But even he’s nervous.

I know that the Trump administration badly wants to avoid a military conflict. But this will get to a point where President Trump will order a strike if necessary. Probably after North Korea strikes first. Both Pompeo and McMaster are sure of it. Pompeo noted, however, that there’s a difference between North Korea being able to fire a single nuclear missile and having the capability to produce an arsenal of such weapons. While that is true, at last count, North Korea has at least 40 nuclear weapons and will soon have as many as 200. But he is saying that it would be a mistake to underestimate the NoKos: “Whether it happens on Tuesday or a month from Tuesday, we are at a time where the President has concluded that we need a global effort to ensure that Kim Jong-Un doesn’t have that capacity,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

China is playing at reducing trade with North Korea. Do not be fooled. That trade has shifted and is being hidden. Russia also imposed toothless sanctions against them. It’s all for show. Unfortunately, those such as McMaster will not admit to Russia and China being the stone cold enemies that they are and that may be a fatal mistake. We are on the cusp of nuclear war with North Korea. All eyes are now on the Hermit Kingdom.