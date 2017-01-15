Paulcare? Rand Paul Says He Has Full Obamacare Replacement Plan

If there is a GOP Senator that you would want to have a full Ocare replacement plan, Rand Paul is certainly one of the main ones to look to. He’s a physician (Ophthalmology), and well versed in the ins and outs of insurance and healthcare. He’s very familiar with how to take care of people, and spent a lot of time expanding eye care in Kentucky, even winning the Twilight Wish Foundation Outstanding Service and Commitment to Seniors award in 2002. He’s a real Libertarian, and wants the free market to drive health care. He has taken over the duties of published the government waste list. He understands the difference between health care and health insurance, and what causes prices. Tom Coburn would have been great, but, he retired. John Barrasso would also be a good choice in the Senate. There are plenty of Republicans in the House who are physicians, but, they are not as well known.

But, supposedly Rand Paul is the first to the line, which is good, since he says that Ocare should not be repealed until there is an actual fleshed out replacement plan

(Fox News) Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul vowed Saturday night that he would reveal a bill to replace ObamaCare next week. Paul, a Republican, tweeted a photo of the first page of the bill he titled the “Obamacare Replacement Act.” He added: “Done drafting the bill & will be discussing on CNN Sunday AM and all week next week!”

Coming this week: THE Obamacare replacement bill. Done drafting the bill & will be discussing on @CNN Sunday AM and all week next week! pic.twitter.com/ycpBNBknOl — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2017

Last week, Paul was the lone Republican to vote against the budget which would repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act after expressing his displeasure because it endorsed huge budget deficits. He wasn’t the only one to have expressed anxiety over dismantling the law without a replacement to show voters.

What will the plan be? We will see. He’s had this bit on his Senate webpage for a while

As a doctor, I have had firsthand experience with the vast problems facing health care in the United States. Like other areas of the economy where the federal government wields its heavy hand, health care is over-regulated and in need of serious market reforms. Government interventions in health care have driven up the cost of coverage. I have long supported making all medical expenses tax deductible, allowing insurance to be bought across state lines, tort reform (state-level), and empowering all citizens to save for health expenses by removing the high-deductible insurance policy requirement to access to Health Savings Accounts . More freedom to choose and innovate will make sure our health care system remains the best in the world. As your Senator, I am working to ensure that real free market principles are applied to the American health care system so that it is responsive to patients, families, and doctors rather than government bureaucracy.

You can bet that those principles will be part of the bill.

