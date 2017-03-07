Republicans Reveal Obamacare Replacement Plan – Here’s What You Need to Know

I have supported President Trump on a number of things he has proposed and done. Sadly, I cannot support the Republicans’ repeal of Obamacare. It is Obamacare-lite… Obamacare 2.0. Except this time, the Republicans will own it as it implodes. I cannot imagine that Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul and Ben Sasse will go for this. In fact, it’s not even Obamacare-lite… it actually does not repeal the core of Obamacare to begin with. What little it does repeal or tweak will intensify the death spiral of the system within a few years. Only this time, the Republicans will own it, not Obama.

The biggest fallacy is that the GOP plan actually repeals Obamacare. It doesn’t. It’s being sold as “repeal and replace,” when in fact, it bails out the Democrats from their most toxic political issue without securing a single concession. Per Daniel Horowitz: “There is no discussion of lowering prices, fostering a revolution of choice, competition, portability, cost-consciousness, or breaking down the barriers between consumer and provider. That is because most of the regulatory structure and the exchanges are left in place.”

From the Daily Mail:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled legislation on Monday to repeal the central tenets of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor and a cap on federal funding for Medicaid going forward. Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have repeatedly promised to repeal and replace former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement known as the 2010 Affordable Care Act. House Republicans didn’t release a score for how much the repeal would cost – or how many Americans would lose health care coverage under the changes. The 66-page document is the prelude to an all-out battle over Obamacare with the Democrats. House Republicans are calling their bill The American Health Care Act. Trump made repeal and replace of his predecessor’s signature plan a central point of his campaign, branding it a disaster.

The plan does kill the individual and employer mandate. But there is also a stiff 30% penalty for not being insured. Medicaid expansion will be phased out as well. There will be new elaborate, expensive high risk pools. There will also be tax credits for individuals of $2,000 to $4,000 to buy insurance. That is socialized insurance. It will cut funding to Planned Parenthood, but will still allow for sex changes and transgender treatments. Nancy Pelosi called the plan ‘Make America Sick Again’ – she might as well have called it the ‘comrade plan’.

Again, I will quote Daniel Horowitz, who states this better than anyone out there: “House leadership will tell its members, “Look, this isn’t perfect, but isn’t it better to take a half a loaf than no loaf at all?” In reality, this is a poisonous loaf. Again: It doesn’t repeal Obamacare, will exacerbate the death spiral, dump people off employer-based insurance, and force Republicans to own it this time.” This plan is horrific and I do not blame Cruz, Lee, Paul and Sasse for not supporting it. No one should. This is not what Americans demanded. It’s more of the same and will end in single payer healthcare just as the progressives intended. It would be better to do nothing than this. As Cruz intended, every word of Obamacare should be repealed and then let the free market right itself. Insurance companies will still control healthcare and so will the lobbyists. If President Trump does not step in here and fix this, it’s over. No wonder they wouldn’t let Rand Paul see it.