Every Liberal Needs to See What UNARMED Cops Did During London Terror

This is undiluted courage. When the London Bridge attacks went down, a number of British officers ran from the terrorists. Two did not and one in particular fought them with all he had… which was a baton. Police in Britain are not typically armed. Don’t get me wrong, these officers are trained to use these batons as weapons and they can disarm a terrorist by breaking an arm or otherwise incapacitating them. But this officer was attacked by multiple assailants with very long knives.

As a Jihadist was stabbing people at the restaurant that was attacked in Borough market, patrons started throwing chairs, bottles and whatever they could at him. He was stabbing and killing two people. The officer encountered more than one terrorist and he fought them as they took him to the ground, stabbing him repeatedly. The last time I heard, the officer was in critical condition. I pray he makes it. It takes a special kind of hero to act in the face of such evil, knowing he would probably die.

From Young Conservatives:

During the London terror attack last night, two astonishing stories were reported. One was that as the attack initially unfolded, some of the community police, who were not armed, ran away. From The Guardian: Witnesses said they saw two men stabbing people outside the well-known Roast restaurant in Borough market. A chef from the nearby Fish restaurant said: "I saw two guys with big knives downstairs outside Roast. They were stabbing people. The police were running away, they were community police. They were normal officers, they were running away. "The guy with the knife was killing two people. We were shouting 'stop, stop' and people threw chairs at them. Police came and shot straight away." But at least two police officers on scene stood up to the terrorists. One officer who was seriously injured, stabbed in multiple places, reportedly fought them until he was forced to the ground. Sky sources:first police officer on the scene (rugby player) took on all terrorists until he was forced to ground. Serious condition in hosp — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 4, 2017 All he had was a baton.

Now, ask yourself this… how many people were wounded and killed because the police were not armed? This is why Americans value the Second Amendment so much. It protects you from evil scum like this and gives you a chance at survival. It also gives police the means to take these thugs out before they can kill more innocent people.

When the officers arrived that did have guns, they acted bravely as well. The three Jihadists were all wearing fake suicide vests. If they had been real, they could have taken the police and everyone else out. In the face of that, the officers moved forward, dumping 50 rounds into these asshats and sending them to hell where they belong. This is why everyone should be armed… when something like this goes down, seconds count and a gun could be all that is standing between you and death.

Police confronted the three assailants 8 minutes after they responded to first reports of the bridge incident https://t.co/LW3Wqlsl12 — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 4, 2017