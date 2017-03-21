Now Milk Is Racist

Possibly due to its association with motherhood and wholesome nourishment, milk is intolerable to moonbats. They tried linking it to global warming, while insisting that we drink rat milk or cockroach milk to save the planet. But no one would take them seriously. So now they claim that milk is racist:

Our current federal dietary guidelines urge people to drink three cups of milk a day, according to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The main health benefit of milk is to guard against osteoporosis, a disease that weakens your bones — hence the “stronger bones” rhetoric. While this is a very practical health benefit, osteoporosis affects Africans at a significantly lower rate than it does most Americans, according to an article on Mother Jones. … The Mother Jones article states that not only is milk non-beneficial to Africans, but following the guidelines may actually be detrimental to their health. There is a strong correlation to calcium consumption and an increased risk of prostate cancer, unproportionally affecting African men. Furthermore, both black children and adults generally secrete less calcium on a daily basis than white people, making them less dependent upon milk.… Milk has now become a symbol of racial superiority for white nationalists and neo-Nazis, claiming that their ability to process milk makes them racially superior.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out, an appalling movie that encourages the audience to root for a black killer to murder white people for being racist, features a white woman drinking milk.

That Peele came up with the idea for the scene days before shooting began, not knowing that the release of his movie would be perfectly timed with the sudden rise of interest for milk among white supremacists, is proof that the connection between milk and white supremacy is gaining visibility.

If it gets any more visible, maybe you won’t have to be a certifiably insane moonbat writing for a college newspaper to see it. In the meantime, just remember this: milk is white. How could it not be racist?

Until we recognize the racist roots in our own systems of government and fight to remove them, we are all in part responsible for the white, creamy form of racism currently taking hold in our country.

At this point in the Left’s descent into absolute madness, I honestly cannot tell you whether this article is parody or on the level.

Presumably chocolate milk is okay.

