“Refugee” Did the UNTHINKABLE to 10-Year-Old Girl Before Raping Her

Sweden yet again proves how it has earned the title of rape capital of the world. Another so-called ‘asylum seeker’ has committed a horrendous crime. This guy is from Iraq originally. A Muslim woman moved in with the man in the migrant camp there because she and her nephew and niece had nowhere else to go. The man raped her repeatedly. She married him to save her honor. Then he started showing her ten year-old niece pornographic films before raping the child over and over again from July to September of last year. He’s also accused of raping another woman in the camp at least 20 different times.

Ahmed is now begging the Swedish courts to not send him back to Iraq. Even if he gets the max upon sentencing, that is only six years for his crimes and then he would be deported. Six years? That’s a crime all in itself. Sweden is just beyond saving. The authorities are weighing the rape of the child, but they won’t even hear the Aunt’s claims that she was raped because they doubt her story. Why? He’s assaulting every female that moves… why would you doubt the woman who originally reported his abuse? More insanity.

From Breitbart:

An asylum seeker who forced a 10-year-old to watch pornographic films before raping her is now pleading with the Swedish government not to deport him back to Iraq. The 45-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker known only as Ahmed was put on trial for raping the 10-year-old girl in an asylum camp in Tjörn, according to newspaper Aftonbladet. The Iraqi is said to have assaulted the 10-year-old repeatedly from July to September of last year and also raped another woman in the camp on up to 20 different occasions. In February, Ahmed was sentenced by the district court to six years in prison followed by immediate deportation back to his native country. Ahmed met the girl through her aunt who moved in with the Iraqi after need a place for her and her niece and nephew to stay. After being raped by Ahmed, the aunt, to protect her honour, married him and continued to be abused by him for months. The aunt eventually found out that Ahmed had been abusing her 10-year-old niece and called the police. Authorities were able to secure DNA evidence and testimony from the young girl that led to the prosecution of the asylum seeker. Despite the evidence, the court chose to ignore the accusations of assault and rape of the aunt, saying that there was doubt about the claims.

Ahmed is appealing the court ruling against him. If he is sentenced (and that is doubtful), after he serves his sentence, he will be banned from Sweden for life. This isn’t the only outrageous case in Sweden involving the rape of children. There are many. In Uppsala, a group of young migrants brutally raped a boy who was under 15 in a wooded area, filming the entire incident. The attackers were all from Afghanistan, but because the Swedes deem their country as “too dangerous” to return them to, they will remain in Sweden to rape again and again.

This doesn’t include the many cases of general rape. In Malmo, a pair of “stateless refugees” were found guilty of kidnapping a Swedish woman at gunpoint, locking her up in the basement of their shisha bar and along with five other men, they took turns raping her.

President Trump was dead on when he spoke about Sweden. The Swedish don’t even recognize they have a problem much less how to fix it. The problem is unvetted radical Islamists. We must prevent what happens in Sweden from becoming the norm in America.