McCain SILENT When Obama Released Terrorists, But Lambastes President Trump’s Pardon For America’s Favorite Sheriff

I find it exceedingly rich that John McCain has the utter gall to attack President Trump over pardoning Joe Arpaio. McCain was for closing Gitmo. He wanted to work with Barack Obama to do so and bring terrorists into the US to face a civil court instead of a military tribunal. Exactly whose side is McCain on? Certainly not the side of the vast majority of Republicans. The only reason that McCain did not work hand and hand with his bud Obama on closing Gitmo is that there was never a solid plan to accomplish shutting it down he claimed. And he was noticeably silent as Obama released terrorists, yet he lambastes the President over a pardon for Joe Arpaio. SMH.

I understand that McCain was tortured while being captured by the enemy. He suffered real torture at the hands of the enemy. These murderous demons at Gitmo never suffered anywhere near that while in US custody. But McCain wanted to set them free and still has the nerve to criticize pardoning Arpaio who worked day and night to uphold the rule of law and make those breaking it answer for it. McCain instead was for re-educating terrorists as if that would ever work in the real world. He said that back in 2014 and people should have realized that even then his judgement was impaired and he certainly didn’t speak for the Republican Party. “I’ve always been in favor of closing Guantánamo because of the image Guantanamo has in the world, whether it’s deserved or not deserved,” McCain said. Trump is keeping it open as he should.

From The Independent:

Veteran senator John McCain has led criticism of Donald Trump's decision to pardon the controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying it "undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law". […] Mr Arpaio, 85, ignored a 2011 court ruling that blocked him from racially profiling Latino residents and was convicted of contempt of court less than a month ago, leaving him facing potential time behind bars. He had gained notoriety for backing Mr Trump's "birther" campaign and for his massive roundups of suspected illegal immigrants. At Maricopa County jail he reinstated chain gangs and banned coffee, salt and pepper. Mr Trump said Mr Arpaio was an "American patriot" who "kept Arizona safe!". But his longtime critic, Mr McCain, said: "No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold. "Mr Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge's orders. "The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions."

Predictably, McCain joined with leftists in striking out at Trump over pardoning America’s sheriff. Arpaio is 85 years-old and was convicted of contempt with a possible six-month sentence. He probably would not have served a day because of his age, but as vindictive as the left is, they may have made an example of Arpaio.

McCain’s statement on the pardon: “No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold. Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders. The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

McCain’s protest is lame and he knows it. And the pardon in no way undermines the President’s stance on upholding the rule of law. It strengthens it. McCain hates Trump and just wants to disparage him. As for Arpaio showing remorse, why should he? He did the right thing and defied an unconstitutional ruling so he could uphold the rule of law. McCain is pro-Amnesty and for open borders. For a Republican, he sure acts like a leftist Democrat. I can’t stand the guy.