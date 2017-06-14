Spicer BLASTS MSNBC Reporter To Remind Everyone Who’s Running The Show! [WATCH]

Just because Sean Spicer has been absent a bit and a little more quiet, I guess the media figured they could really lay into him. Not. At Monday’s press briefing, he took no guff from MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson, who was trying to force an extra question on him. Aside from tolerating her downright rude behavior, Spicer has no patience with grandstanding media hacks and he let her know it. She even had the nerve to turn around and apologize to the reporter behind her who she was trying to cut off. Just wow.

Predictably, this confrontation occurred over a question on President Trump using Twitter. Don’t you people ever have an original idea or question? Give it a rest already. Spicer had already taken the allotted question from Jackson and was moving on to Olivier Knox of Yahoo, when Jackson decided she wasn’t through with him just yet. Spicer put her in her place and fast.

From The Daily Caller:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer came out swinging at the Monday press briefing, refusing to allow MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson to squeeze in an extra question. Spicer was finishing up an answer to one of Jackson's questions about Trump's tweets when he tried to call on the next reporter, Olivier Knox from Yahoo News. Jackson refused to let Spicer move on, asserting, "it's a different question though" as she tried to talk over the press secretary. "Olivier. Olivier. Hi. Olivier," Spicer repeated, hoping to get her to stop. Jackson refused, even turning around and apologizing to Knox before continuing to interrupt and trying to steal his time. "Really, cause that's a separate question," she said again. Spicer called on Olivier six times before Jackson finally allowed the briefing to continue. "Olivier, thank you," Spicer said with a chuckle, clearly not planning on giving in to the MSNBC reporter.

Jackson seemed to think she was entitled to another question, “It’s a different question though,” she said to the press secretary. Spicer wasn’t playing that game and he continually repeated Olivier’s name as a sign that it was time to move on. Spicer wasn’t rude or mean… he was polite. But he was adamant she wasn’t getting another question. He called on Olivier six times… you’d think Jackson would take the hint.

Spicer was in full control of the press conference Monday which ticked liberals off to no end. The Washington Post made a big deal out of him using the word ‘clear’, if you can believe it. Just pathetic. The WaPo piece took aim: “The president made clear in the Rose Garden last week that he would have an announcement shortly,” “I think the president made it clear what his intention is on Friday,” and “I think the president made it very clear on Friday that he would get back as soon as possible on this” were just a few statements that were highlighted. Seriously? This is news? “The key word, which Spicer repeated several times, is ‘clear.’ That’s the word that really captures his attitude,” Washington Post writer Callum Borchers said. “Why are you dodos asking this question? There is a very clear answer that the president clearly stated, which you should clearly know,” Borchers said, describing Spicer’s attitude.

Spicer doesn’t give a crap about all this nonsense. He remained calm and collected and plowed on through. The media has no dignity or credibility left whatsoever. In fact, Spicer poked the media badger by laughing at them. Serves them right.