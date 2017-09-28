First CEO Pulls NFL Ad Money Over ‘Unpatriotic’ National Anthem Protests

And the backlash continues. Allan Jones is the CEO of Hardwick Clothes and payday lending chain Check Into Cash. He’s had just about all he can take of this “unpatriotic” crap over the National Anthem in the NFL. He says he is done with advertising during NFL football games and sponsoring wardrobe options for NBC’s on-air talent during NFL broadcasts. He issued a statement that proclaimed his companies “will not condone unpatriotic behavior,” according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. I do like a man who has principles. That was the right thing to do even if it costs him financially.

Jones has directed his media buyer, the Tombras Group, to pull all of his companies’ commercials from NFL games “for the entire season.” “For the 29 states we operate in, this isn’t much to them, but it’s a lot to us,” Jones said. I’m sure it is. “The Tombras Group is our ad agency in Knoxville and our national media buyer for both TV and radio (for Check Into Cash) and don’t look for Hardwick on the NFL either.” I hope that many more follow Jones after all of this outrageous behavior in the NFL.

It should come as no surprise to anyone out there that Jones is a big fan and supporter of President Trump, who said Tuesday he is “ashamed” of what’s going on in the NFL. The President has urged NFL team owners to fire players who take a knee during the National Anthem. In response to that statement, hundreds of players took a knee last weekend and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for many fans, businesses and Allan Jones.

Just two short years ago, Jones was proudly showing off his newly acquired Hardwick Clothing-brand suits by providing the wardrobe for NBC’s on-air talent during the network’s broadcasts of NFL football games. His company is based in Cleveland, TN. Jones acquired the then financially struggling Hardwick Clothing in 2014 and has since boosted production and sales for the oldest continuously operating suit maker in the country. Advertising through the NFL was a major financial windfall for the company and this will be a devastating hit to their finances. But you have to draw a line somewhere and for Jones, kneeling during the National Anthem is that line.

Businesses across the nation need to follow his lead and boycott the NFL over this. Football is as American as baseball, basketball and apple pie. Or it used to be… now it bows to Black Lives Matter and their radical, militant racist thuggery. To kneel during the anthem is to flip off the country that made them great and wealthy. It dishonors our military, police and first responders. Jones gets that and he has put his beliefs in action with this. Let’s hope it starts a trend.