GQ Names Anti-American Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year”

If a single moonbat is synonymous with anti-Americanism in the year 2017, it is Colin Kaepernick, the washed-up football player who managed to cripple the NFL by encouraging players to make belligerent pageants of their unpatriotic attitudes. Kaepernick has denounced the Land of Free for imposing “systematic oppression” and skulked off to Africa to demonstrate his contempt for the Fourth of July. The Colin Kaepernick Foundation is so extreme in its anti-Americanism that it donated $25,000 to Assata’s Daughters, a “resistance organization” honoring Assata Shakur, a communist cop-killer harbored by the hostile government of Cuba. So naturally he is granted awards by fellow leftists ever digging for a new low:

GQ magazine has named former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick its “Citizen of the Year” amid ongoing controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem. … The magazine compared Kaepernick’s protest to Muhammad Ali’s stand against the Vietnam War.

Muhammad Ali was drafted during the war and refused to serve on the grounds that he preferred communist Vietnam to America:

Ali also preferred making a fortune in sports to risking his life for his country. Absurdly yet predictably, liberals praised his courage — just as they would do if Kaepernick were drafted, since he would be certain to noisily side with the enemy and refuse to serve, just like “The Greatest” did.

Giving a citizenship award to Colin Kaepernick is the equivalent of giving a Bronze Star to Muhammad Ali, or a journalism award to GQ, home of Keith Olbermann.

