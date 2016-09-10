Foreigners in Bachelor Party take Blow-Up doll to GROUND ZERO…OUTRAGE ENSUES!

Talk about in bad taste. A group of Brits who work at a bank on Wall Street took a sex blowup doll to Ground Zero on the eve of the 15th anniversary of 9/11. It didn’t take long for a NYPD officer to pay them a visit and ask them to leave. People were disgusted by the disrespect of these guys. I don’t care if it is a bachelor party… it’s inappropriate to say the very least.

Rosanne Hughes, 61, who lost her husband on 9/11, said: “I’m speechless. I don’t even have words for that.” I have friends who lost several members of their families in that attack. It just ticks me off someone would treat it like a joke and an obscene one at that. What a bunch of asshats.

From the Daily Mail:

A British stag-do caused outrage by taking selfies with a blow-up sex doll at Ground Zero on the eve of the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The group of men – who said they were from London – were eventually confronted by a police officer and asked to leave the area. When asked what they were doing, a man believed to be the groom said ‘it’s just a bachelor party’ before answering other questions with ‘no comment’. One person who claimed to know the party, said three of the men work together at a bank in New York.

What in the world made them think that was funny or acceptable? In fact, there are people all over the place yucking it up, smiling and posing for selfies. Really? Almost 3,000 people died a horrific death there. Would you go to Auschwitz and take selfies? Knowing these morons, they probably would.

That’s sacred ground for many people. I remember exactly where I was that morning when I watched the planes hit. I remember the tears streaming down my face knowing that I knew others who just lost family members there. I remember thinking we were at war and keeping the kids home from school.

Shame on these people. That shouldn’t be allowed. This is not a party spot or a tourist attraction. It’s a memorial. Some people were never recovered after the event, so it also a burial ground.

We came together when it happened and now look at us. No one has any respect and doesn’t seem to remember the tragic events of that day. What’s worse they don’t care. A lot of New Yorkers have complained and I don’t blame them in the least. Show some respect for the fallen people and act like Americans and adults for a change.