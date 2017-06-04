Theresa May: “There’s Far Too Much Tolerance Of Extremism” In The U.K.

As you certainly know, there was yet another attack by Islamic jihadis in the U.K. Saturday. This is the third big attack this year alone, resulting in seven dead and 48 injured. This goes with all the other terrorist attacks across the globe, and all those that have occurred during Ramadan. The Religion of Peace has its annual Ramadan Bombathan counter working overtime. And, perhaps U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May has finally gotten it

(UK Guardian) Theresa May has warned that there has been "far too much tolerance of extremism" in the UK and promised to step up the fight against Islamist terrorism following the London Bridge attack, saying "enough is enough". The prime minister struck a sombre and serious tone as she spoke outside No 10 on Sunday morning after chairing a meeting of the Cobra committee following the attack in the centre of the capital in which seven people were killed. She said internet companies must not allow extremism a place to exist, but that there was also a need to tackle "safe spaces in the real world", which would require "difficult" conversations. May also suggested the idea of increased prison terms for terrorism offences, even relatively minor ones. Islamist militancy was the thread that linked the otherwise unconnected attacks in London Bridge, Westminster and Manchester, she said. "It is an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth," she said. "Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time. But it cannot be defeated through military intervention alone." She continued: "It is time to say enough is enough. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change."

The point of terrorism is to change behavior politically. She vowed that the British elections will continue. The point of current Islamist terrorist attacks is also simply just to kill the infidel. Perhaps we need to stop calling them terrorist attacks and start referring to them as jihadi attacks

May said action was needed in the UK as well as overseas. She said: “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. “So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society. That will require some difficult, and often embarrassing, conversations. “But the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism, and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom. “

Here’s the question: does PM May and the British government, along with the British people, follow through? Might this be the straw that broke the camel’s back? Previous attacks and incidents did not cause Britain to put the full brakes on Islamic extremism. Not the 7/7 attacks. Not the massive Rotherham child sex abuse incident. Not all the rapes and sexual assaults by Islamic refugees and legal migrants. Not the pushing of Sharia law.

She mentions stamping it out across the public sector. What of the public sector, which not only tolerates Islamic extremism, but protects it? When people are investigated and even prosecuted for speaking out about it, the problem is the public sector. You have idiot leftist elected candidates saying that men run off to join ISIS because they’re bored. A top British prosecutor noted that British Muslim groups have been undermining the fight against Islamic extremism, and those groups influence British government policy. So often, the government has a problem just naming it Islamic extremism.

Perhaps this will change in the U.K. Perhaps the government will finally stop protecting and tolerating radical Islam. Time will tell.

