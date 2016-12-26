41 shot, 11 Dead, in Christmas weekend shootings in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, Of course he’s not moving back

Chicago Sun Times reports Christmas weekend in Chicago has already become more violent than it was during the entire holiday weekend last year.

Eleven people were killed and at least 30 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

Last year, a total of 30 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving six dead

The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in an East Chatham neighborhood incident that left two people dead and five others wounded on the South Side, police said. People were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire. The shooter then ran away.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities. A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A fourth male was shot in the body and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Also, a 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized. A 39-year-old man was shot in the foot and later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital. He was listed in good condition.