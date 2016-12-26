41 shot, 11 Dead, in Christmas weekend shootings in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, Of course he’s not moving back
- 5SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Don’t believe the lie that Obama is staying in Washington because his younger daughter is still in school. He has no intention of moving back into a shooting gallery Democrats who run that city are ill-equipped to solve, I can’t recall one time during his presidency him returning to his home in Chicago. That speaks volumes.
Chicago Sun Times reports Christmas weekend in Chicago has already become more violent than it was during the entire holiday weekend last year.
Eleven people were killed and at least 30 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.
Last year, a total of 30 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving six dead
The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in an East Chatham neighborhood incident that left two people dead and five others wounded on the South Side, police said. People were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire. The shooter then ran away.
A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities. A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A fourth male was shot in the body and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Also, a 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized. A 39-year-old man was shot in the foot and later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital. He was listed in good condition.
More here
- 5SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Samuel Gonzalez
Samuel Gonzalez is the editor-in-chief of The Last Tradition, a blog he started in April 2009. Samuel is one of the top Latino bloggers in the country and his blog has been linked by Gateway Pundit, Right Wing News, Instapundit, Legal Insurrection, American Thinker and other top conservative blogs. He's a strong Reagan conservative, a Rush Limbaugh disciple, an unconventional Evangelical who not only takes on Liberal orthodoxy, but also challenges other so-called soft conservatives afraid to buck political correctness.