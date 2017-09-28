Another Sponsorship YANKED From NFL After Anthem Protests – It’s Starting

It has been a non-stop regurgitation of the weeks NFL news – teams and players taking knees during the national anthem. Americans in mass are turned off by the kneeling. Due to Donald Trumps opinion on owners setting demands for their players, the kneeling showed up in mass, which is a sure show sign that these players didn’t do it to support blacks around the country. They did it for Trump.

Well now the nation’s oldest clothing company has just proved that they want nothing to do with the NFL’s conduct, and have announced that they will be dropping them as their sponsor.

“Hardwick Clothing, America’s oldest suit maker, is through dealing with the National Football League.”

Allan Jones is the CEO of the clothing company and was clear when he stated that the NFL’s choice to allow such “unpatriotic behavior” was too much to take. He recently made the leap and ordered his advertising firm to take down any advertisements that played during the NFL’s appearance.

Jones said:

“Effective immediately, please remove all commercials for Check into Cash, Buy Here Pay Here USA, or U.S. Money Shops from airing during NFL games this entire season. Our companies will not condone in any form the unpatriotic behavior demonstrated by the NFL.”

Allan Jones laid out exactly how he felt about the NFL’s behavior. He is a supporter of the President, and he knows and respects that these players have their first amendment rights, and this kind of ‘speech’ is protected. BUT, he also knows that as a paying sponsor of the NFL, they are not protected from the consequences of their actions, and he can choose to take his sponsorship elsewhere.

“When I see Colin Kaepernick lecturing the ‘oppressed’ wearing a Fidel Castro T-shirt, you realize the hypocrisy to this stupidity. I love America. They have the right to protest and I have the right to turn off the channel and place our ads elsewhere.”

Hypocrisy indeed. Fidel Castro murdered thousands of people, and continued to oppress his own people until they day he died. This just shows that Kap is as dumb as his hairstyle.

Jones continued:

“The next time someone ask the public to finance a stadium this will have a very long term effect. These guys should really be the lead plaintiffs in the head injury cases-that’s the only jury that will find sympathy!”

@HardwickClothes Cannot thank you enough, Allan Jones for taking a stand against the absurdity that's happening in the @NFL . #USA #MAGA — ChrisAnn77 (@Chris_Ann_77) September 27, 2017