Antifa Plans Nationwide ‘Deface Columbus Day’ Protests for Monday [VIDEO]

Antifa is so upset about people celebrating a white guy who perpetuated violence against innocent Natives that they are going to get a bunch of their white friends together to perpetuate violence against innocent people.

You know, as a protest. To show how wrong Columbus was. And stuff.

And there was some stuff about white supremacists thrown in for good measure, despite Antifa being mostly white. But pay no attention to that because FASCISM!

So what exactly are these pasty losers going to do? Well, according to their websites, they plan to vandalize statues of Christopher Columbus. The group who created this nonsense is the “Radical Abolitionist Movement,” which is painfully vague and doesn’t appear to actually stand for anything.

They called on their fellow anarchists to “decorate” the statues and their neighborhoods. RAM identifies itself as an “extremely militant group that advocates for the violent redistribution of property” that occasionally fights for the “abolition of gender.” When they’re not busy with their fake “Robin Hood” routine.

Oh, and they made a commercial. Watch it below but be warned, you will cringe to hard your cheeks will hurt.

In a statement released on left-wing website “It’s Going Down,” they claimed to be putting white supremacists “on notice.” Now I’m no white supremacist by any stretch of the imagination, so if a little girl is afraid of you, how do you think you’re going to intimidate anyone else?

“The battles lines have been drawn and white supremacists are on notice,” it read. “White nationalist statues are crumbling all over the US as our collective revolutionary power is growing. As the monuments of white supremacist society fall we must continue to make it clear that their reign of terror is coming to an end.”

I know, this reads like the note of an angsty teen right before he tells his parents to “shove off” because they’re “not the boss” of him. He fills his black backpack with his Hot Topic clothes and storms out the door, only to come back crying to his parents because it turns out, the streets are meaner than he is.

But I digress.

“For the occasion of Columbus Day, October 9th, one of the most vile ‘holidays’ of the year, the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement is calling for collectives all over the country to take action against this day and in support of indigenous people in the US and abroad who have been victims of colonialism and genocide,” it says, assuming that Native Americans are in favor of yet more violence.

Can we label these punks a terror organization yet, or…?