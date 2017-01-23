This big name has been FIRED from Fox News

Fox News has been undergoing some serious changes following the election of Donald Trump, starting with the migration of Megyn Kelly from the conservative-leaning network to NBC.

Their next victim? Actress-turned-pundit Stacey Dash failed to have her contract with Fox News renewed and was let go from the network.

From The Daily Mail:

Controversial commentator Stacey Dash has been fired from her job with Fox News.

It was confirmed over the weekend Dash did not have her contract renewed by the network after she had been off the air since September.

A decision was made not to bring the actor turned pundit back last spring, according to The Hill.

A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed the report to DailyMail.com.

The 50-year-old had been with Fox since 2014 and mainly appeared on the afternoon program Outnumbered.

During her time with the network she was suspended for swearing during a rant directed at President Obama, and also expressed controversial views on Middle Eastern immigration and transgender rights.

Dash came under fire last year when she discussed eliminating Black History Month and BET in a post on her blog late last year.

She wrote at the time; ‘I don’t need a special month or special channel. What’s sad is that these insidious things only keep us segregated and invoke false narrative.’

Dash then further explained her beliefs on the subject while appearing on Fox News.

‘We have to make up our minds,’ Dash said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

‘Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET [Black Entertainment Television] and the BET Awards and the Image Awards where you’re only awarded if you’re black.’

She then added: ‘If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard.’