BREAKING: California Legalizes Child Prostitution In Efforts To Curb Sex Trafficking

I understand the desire to keep children safe and treat them as the victims of sex traffickers, because they truly are. However, this law is insanely controversial and can actually do more harm than good. It opens the door for horrible people to exploit loopholes and continue or increase the number of children involved in the horrible practice.

There HAS to be a better way to protect our children.

Travis Allen wrote in the Washington Examiner that this law is “worse than misguided” and its “consequences are immoral.” I can’t help but agree.

SB 1322 bars law enforcement from arresting sex workers who are under the age of 18 for soliciting or engaging in prostitution, or loitering with the intent to do so. So teenage girls (and boys) in California will soon be free to have sex in exchange for money without fear of arrest or prosecution. This terribly destructive legislation was written and passed by the progressive Democrats who control California’s state government with a two-thirds “supermajority.” To their credit, they are sincere in their belief that decriminalizing underage prostitution is good public policy that will help victims of sex trafficking. Unfortunately, the reality is that the legalization of underage prostitution suffers from the fatal defect endemic to progressive-left policymaking: it ignores experience, common sense and most of all human nature — especially its darker side.

Nobody wants child prostitutes to be thrown in jail because they’re forced into the act by other people, but legalizing it is not the answer. It stands to reason that this law will prompt pimps to rely more on child prostitutes because there are few to no repercussions for doing so. It prevents law enforcement officers from being able to protect these young boys and girls who are being sold to pedophiles.

“Immunity from arrest means law enforcement can’t interfere with minors engaging in prostitution — which translates into bigger and better cash flow for the pimps. Simply put, more time on the street and less time in jail means more money for pimps, and more victims for them to exploit.”

This is a very, VERY bad idea and needs to be repealed immediately. It’s going to create more problems than it solves, and prevents the law from protecting children.