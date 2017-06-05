BREAKING: Trump’s DOJ Finds a Leaker & Now She Faces Prison Time

The Trump administration has been plagued with a series of leaks that have driven the mainstream media absolutely out of their minds. Since the Inauguration, conservatives and Republicans have demanded to exposure of these little brats, but now we’ve finally gotten our wish.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25 and a totally real person, has been arrested and charged with the removal of classified information from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.

I know what you’re thinking, “Hooray! Finally one of these leakers has been caught!” What I want to know is, who in the heck carries a child in their womb for nine months, goes through the excruciating pain of childbirth, looks into their beautiful baby’s face, and says to themselves, “I want to name her Reality”?

Regardless of how absurd her name is, Ms. Winner is in deep trouble with the Department of Justice.

“Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant,” Rosenstein said. “Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government. People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Reality Leigh Winner:

Ms. Winner began working as a federal contractor at Pluribus International Corporation on February 13th. A statement from the DOJ detailed the allegations against the young woman.

On or about May 9, Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it. Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet.

The same release also states that Winner admitted to distributing the information.

