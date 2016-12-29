BREAKING: Trump’s New Deal Saves 5,000 More Jobs INSTANTLY!

The President-elect, Donald Trump, has been making good on his campaign promise to bring jobs back to America.

“I will bring jobs back from China. I will bring jobs back from Japan. I will bring jobs back from Mexico. I’m going to bring jobs back and I’ll start bringing them back very fast.”

It won’t be long before Trump will officially takes office next month, so he announced on Wednesday that a total of 8,000 new jobs will be created in the United States. These jobs would come from Sprint bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States from overseas and OneWeb will add 3,000 jobs on top of that.

Trump’s UN statements begin at 0:53 in video below:

Trump stated that the deal was done through SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese billionaire and technology investor. He explained further:

“Because of what’s happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they’re going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States and taking them from other countries. They’re bringing them back to the United States and Masa and some other people were very much involved in that so I want to thank them. And OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people and that’s very exciting.”

Even with this, there was still details that were not disclosed Wednesday, which included where exactly the Sprint jobs were coming from, or to where these companies where going to relocate stateside.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure had this to say about the huge move:

“We are excited to work with President-Elect Trump and his Administration to do our part to drive economic growth and create jobs in the U.S., we believe it is critical for business and government to partner together to create more job opportunities in the U.S. and ensure prosperity for all Americans.”