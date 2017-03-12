Chelsea Clinton Has An Unbelievable Problem With The Obamacare Replacement Plan

For comedy fans everywhere the latest late-night skit features a Clinton complaining about the ‘immorality’ of the GOP replacement for Obamacare. Wait, just kidding! It’s not a skit, it’s real. Chelsea Clinton, in a tweet, has shown her distress at the prospect of some of the provisions of the plan. Which is absolutely hysterical given that it was just last year that she was whining about the cost of Obamacare. This woman is a real comedienne!

Her tweet is apparently in reference to the fact that some provisions have a sunset date (see below). Because of course, for Liberals, once something is given it can never be taken away. The sun never sets on entitlements.

So the moral is if you want to have a child, take your kids to the Dr., need hospital or ER care, to do it before 2020? No, that's NOT moral https://t.co/HkWNjMqqsi — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 7, 2017

Here’s the thing; no Clinton ever should be complaining about the morality of something, not with the decades-long scam they’ve been running on America. From Whitewater, to Monica, to the Rose Law Firm, to Bill’s impeachment, to the hijinks of the Clinton Foundation, and Hillary’s blaming the deaths of Americans in Benghazi; Americans have had enough from this ‘first’ family. So here’s a tip, Chelsea; save your moral outrage for something that merits it such as the state of our homeless veterans and the 56 million American babies who have been torn limb from limb in their mother’s wombs. America isn’t interested in your condescending faux outrage. We don’t need to hear from any more Clintons.