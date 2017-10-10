Claim: The Times had the Harvey Weinstein Story 13 Yrs Ago, but Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Killed It

You won’t believe this, then again, maybe you will. AS it turns out, uber liberal actors Matt Damon and Russell Crowe may have been responsible for helping the sexual harassing pariah Harvey Weinstein, escape justice years ago when they used their power and influence to pressure the media from releasing the story on his many crimes – which now we know everyone on the let had full knowledge of.

These are hypocrites of the highest order.

It was former reporter Sharon Waxman who originally had the story all the way back in 2004, and she claimed that while looking into then-recently nominated head of Miramax Italy, Fabrizio Lombardo, she found out that the only reason he was appointed, was so that he could organize an escort service for Wienstein. This all seems plausible, only because Lombardo had zero experience in the industry he was appointed.

When some whispers were going around the industry at the time, both Damon and Crowe jumped ahead of it and got in contact with Waxman to “attest” for Lombardo’s certification as a man with roots in the film industry.

Waxman explained what exactly went down with the two knuckleheads:

“After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted. I was told at the time that Weinstein had visited the newsroom in person to make his displeasure known.”

there were also claims that a British woman supposedly had come forward and shared that she had been paid off by Weinstein after having to deal with what she called an “unwanted sexual encounter”. But what was stopping her from moving forward was a supposed non-disclosure agreement.

Waxman further claims that the story was eventually killed when then-culture editor Jon Landman conveniently found that the story was ‘unimportant’.

Waxman wrote in her article:

“‘He’s not a publicly elected official.’ I explained, to no avail, that a public company would certainly have a problem with a procurer on the payroll for hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the time, Disney told me they had no idea Lombardo existed.”

Now that the story has come out, Waxman is actually “devastated” by it, knowing that it took so long for it to come to light – it may have helped prevent Weinstein from abusing other women.

“I was devastated after traveling to two countries and overcoming immense challenges to confirm at least part of the story that wound up running last week, more than a decade later. Today I wonder: If this story had come to light at the time, would Weinstein have continued his behavior for another decade.”