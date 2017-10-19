DACA Allows Illegal To Work At Summer Camp- Commits UNTHINKABLE Act Against Child

One of the “kids” who was protected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is being charged with child molestation and possession of child pornography.

27-year-old Edgar Covarrubias-Padilla’s DACA status allowed him to get a job working at a summer camp, despite having spent the previous six months being investigated for “child exploitation” in 2015.

The illegal alien was known to many of the campers at the Walden West Science Camp as “Papa Bear” and appeared to have a very easy, natural relationship with the fifth- and sixth-graders at the Saratoga, California sleep-away camp.

Then allegations surfaced the he had molested a 14-year-old, and collecting and distributing child pornography.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) spoke with the Senate Judiciary Committee about the case, stating that Covarrubias-Padilla shouldn’t have even been in the country at the time that the crimes were committed, and accused the criminal of “exploitation and abuse” of the DACA program.

“Although considered to be ‘potentially egregious to public safety’ months before his arrest, he was nonetheless given a work permit,” Grassley stated.

In 2015, Covarrubias-Padilla’s 10-year-old victim’s family’s lawyer issued a statement after filing a lawsuit with the county for refusing to protect their child.

“The fact that the county already had this rule in place is a testament to how important it is not to allow an adult to be with a child alone. In this case, that adult happened to be a pedophile,” it read.

The DACA program has been in the news recently as President Trump is trying to decide whether to extend it or allow its protections to run out. To borrow a line from the left “If it saves even one child, isn’t it worth considering” deporting the DACA recipients? After all, if one man can shoot into a crowd and it prompts liberals to demand everyone give up their rights, why should this not reflect poorly on all DACA “kids?”

This man needs to be deported. By cannon. Perhaps straight into the sun so he can never harm children again.

The last thing we need if more garbage like him in our country. We have plenty of bad people who are born within our borders, why should be import it from our neighbor to the south?

If anything, this is more proof that lax immigration laws aren’t making anyone safer. I would seriously recommend lawmakers consider cases like these before making further decisions.