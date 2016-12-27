Why The Democrats Haven’t Changed A Bit Since The Days Of Slavery

Democrats want us to think that they’ve gone from hardcore slave drivers fighting for their right to own another human being to these kind, caring, open-minded liberals who wouldn’t even sneeze in a black person’s direction without permission.

The truth is that nothing has changed.

This meme proves that their desires have remained unchanged since the days of slavery. In fact, it’s gone national. Regardless of skin color, Democrats want you to be a slave to the government.

Sound familiar?