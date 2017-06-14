Dolce & Gabbana Launch Campaign Dishing Melania Trump Haters EXACTLY What They Deserve!

Dolce & Gabbana, I love those guys for a few reasons. They keep it real, more real than anyone in the LGBT community I have ever met. These guys are known for continuously hitting out at fashion elite’s left-wing, globalist view points when it comes to several issues. Do you remember back in 2015, when these amazing gay designers made it very clear they stood by traditional views DESPITE being a gay couple themselves, they voiced out loud and proud of their opposition to gay marriage and gay adoptions. They also said that they would never get married, simply because it wasn’t the way things were suppose to be.

No really…they did. Here are their words:

“The only family is the traditional one,” the duo said in the interview. “No chemical offspring and rented uterus. Life has a natural flow; there are things that cannot be changed.”

Boy…that statement alone just makes them 100X cooler. They get it! Do what you want, be who you are…but don’t try to convince others that traditional values are wrong because they don’t fit your lifestyle. You know what I mean?

Anyhow, Dolce & Gabbana also happen to be one of our First Lady, Melania Trump’s FAVORITE designers. So doesn’t it work out that they also happen to love dressing her? They have received a multitude of backlash for doing so as well…and once again, they refuse to engage with the idiocy, but they also know how to shut it down without dealing with the drama.

Check this out!

After collaborating with Melania on a number of high fashion looks for her first trip abroad with President Trump, as Big Hollywood chronicled, Dolce & Gabbana are proudly blasting their critics by launching their own "#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana" campaign. In a fashion film for the new line of "#Boycott" t-shirts by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, Italian models can be seen waving protest flags while donning the shirts, which showcase a large, red heart. During one segment of the film, Gabbana, the Italian fashion house's most prominent supporter of Melania, is seen being interviewed by the press. The new Dolce & Gabbana merchandise and fashion film comes after Stefano openly blasted his critics on Instagram following a barrage of attacks on the designers intended to get them to stop dressing the First Lady. In one Instagram post showing Melania wearing custom-made Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Vatican in Italy, Gabbana hinted at the upcoming #Boycott campaign, writing "THANK YOU ❤ Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please…"

This brand has my respect. Well done for not backing down.

Also… HELLO! Where can we buy the T-shirts????