‘YOU ARE FAKE NEWS!’ Trump Calls Out CNN for False Defamatory Reports

President-elect Donald Trump has finally done on a national scale what the rest of us have been doing in our homes for years; calling CNN out for their tendency to run fake reports.

It was actually satisfying to watch him blatantly dismiss a reporter because of who they work for, knowing they can’t counter his calling them “fake news.” They’ve been caught lying, doctoring pictures, and staging news like the Paris hostage crisis coverage. To watch them get called out for their shenanigans makes me feel warm and fuzzy.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta and when he tried to fire back, Trump shut him down “bigly.”

With Trump looking to call on other reporters, Jim Acosta yelled out, “Since you are attacking us, can you give us a question?” “Not you,” Trump said. “Your organization is terrible!” Acosta pressed on, “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?” Trump countered by telling him “don’t be rude.” “I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump responded. “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!” As those on stage by Trump clapped, Acosta retorted, “Now, Mr. President-elect, that’s not appropriate!”

You’re running an unverified report that Trump is in to deviant sexual behavior and it’s being used against him by the Russians, and you have the gall to talk about what is appropriate? Instead of getting defensive why don’t you take the moment to personally apologize to him for publishing an article that was so outrageous it couldn’t have been true?

Oh, that’s right, you don’t actually care about the truth. You’re the mainstream media’s version of a shock jock, and you’ll do and say just about anything for view, as long as the target is a Conservative or Republican.

Good for Trump.

Watch the video here.