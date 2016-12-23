Gay Lawyer VERBALLY HARASSES Ivanka On JetBlue Flight, Secret Service ‘Intervene’

The Brooklyn lawyer, and his husband where was tossed off a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for verbally assaulting Ivanka Trump on Thursday morning speedily hurried out of the San Francisco airport once he arrived to the destination, hours after Ivanka and her family.

Attorney Dan Goldstein, his husband, Matthew Lasner and their own adopted child were escorted by security through San Francisco International Airport when they eventually touched down, having been forced to get another flight because of their idiotic antics.

JetBlue kicked them from the plane after Goldstein started making insulting comments about the mother-of-three Trump – who was on board with her three children – and her father, the president-elect.

According to reports, Goldstein, who was holding a child in his arms, said to Ivanka: ‘Your father is ruining the country.’

He then seemingly began screeching out: ‘Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.’

Once Ivanka’s flight had touched down in San Francisco in the afternoon, and to prevent any further incident with these two dirt bags, she and her family were hurried off the plane by Secret Service and into SUVs that took them to a nearby private jet bound for Hawaii.

Lasner, the wife, or husband, or whatever, said on his Twitter account wich he later tried to cover up by deleting, ‘My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane.’

But guess what the dummy wrote on his Twitter before the harassment went down? This: ‘Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil’

Really? You two liars are the worst kind of people. You are completely good-for-nothing to society, and contribute lies, division and hate. You’ll think you were justified in harassing a woman and her children for doing absolutely nothing to you? Worthless. Neither of you had the balls to even face up to what you actually did, and you wrote it on TWITTER, then tried to erase it, you idiots!