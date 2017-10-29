Gowdy Slams Mueller For Leaks Over Charges In Trump-Russia Investigation [VIDEO]

In the ongoing saga of the American Left’s attempt to do something about their stunning (to them, not the rest of America) loss to President Trump in last November’s election, the special prosecutor appointed to investigate the mythical “Russian collusion” of Trump during the campaign, has announced that the first charges have been filed and will be revealed today. Robert Mueller, former FBI head, and good buddy with fellow former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired for incompetence by Trump a few months ago, is the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation. An anonymous source supposedly close to the investigation has announced that an arrest could be made as soon as today.

And it is this announcement that has Senator Trey Gowdy, Republican from South Carolina and Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, absolutely furious. In a reaction on Fox News Sunday, to the leak about the impending charges and/or arrest, Gowdy said, “In the only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller, I stressed to him the importance of cutting out the leaks. It’s kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law.”

Well Senator Gowdy, it’s ironic until you consider who you are talking about. Mueller and his staff are aggressively anti-Trump, and most of them donated to Hillary’s campaign. And of course Hillary is a routine violator of the law and of human decency. It has come to light that the DNC and her campaign actually paid for the sordid fake file about Trump and a supposed trip he made to Russia, in which he is said to have engaged in some distasteful things. The problem is that it never happened, it was all made up to discredit Trump and help win the election for Hillary. Which didn’t seem to work out too well for Mrs. Clinton, despite her best efforts and lots of money to create a false dossier. Lying is her modus operandi. But the American voters were too smart for her. She lost.

Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and made the point that, “There are very, very strict laws on grand jury secrecy. And so depending upon who leaked this to CNN, that’s a criminal violation potentially. So, you know, I think for us to have confidence in this process, we have got to make sure that the grand jury process remains confidential, remains secret, so that the special counsel can work effectively to be able to get to the bottom of all that he’s looking into.”

And a former federal prosecutor, Sidney Powell, wrote about one of the prosecutors on Mueller’s Staff, Andrew Weissman, in a piece named, “Judging by Mueller’s staffing choices, he may not be very interested in justice.”

Powell indicated he believed Weissman is guilty of prosecutorial overreach and went on to add, “What was supposed to have been a search for Russia’s cyberspace intrusions into our electoral politics has morphed into a malevolent mission targeting friends, family and colleagues of the president. The Mueller investigation has become an all-out assault to find crimes to pin on them — and it won’t matter if there are no crimes to be found. This team can make some.”

Indeed, this investigation has tasked itself with finding a crime no matter what. This is what it looks like when the Left simply refuses to accept the results of a fair election. It ought to be interesting to see what happens today. Batten the hatches.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com