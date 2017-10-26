Hillary Says She Didn’t Know About Fake Trump Dossier, But Tweeted About It 8 Times Before Election

After it was revealed that the Hillary Clinton campaign helped finance the “opposition research” that lead to the infamous Trump dossier (which as been roundly debunked be literally everyone, of course Clinton rushed to deny it.

Does anyone actually believe her? I know Republicans and conservatives are going to call her out on her crap, but there is evidence that she did know about it, even during the campaign. (Right before she lost, of course. She’s the epitome of a sore loser.)

So when her camp put out a statement on the issue, it was easy for the rest of us to roll our eyes.

They claimed that senior officials had no idea that Perkins Coie was carrying out the research on her behalf, but tweets from the Presidential campaign indicate that this is a lie.

On August 6, 2016, she tweeted “Serious, what is going on with Trump and Russia?”

Seriously, what is going on with Trump and Russia? https://t.co/N6ySNILYMx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2016

The next day, she posted yet another tweet, which says “We have some questions about @realDonaldTrump’s cozy relationship with Russia.” Was she planting the seeds of doubt, even back then?

We have some questions about @realDonaldTrump's cozy relationship with Russia. https://t.co/aetHzJyJCo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2016

August 15, 2016 saw her tweeting about the same thing, this time with a video attached.

We have some questions about Donald Trump's cozy relationship with Russia. https://t.co/N6ySNILYMx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2016

September 7, 2017 was a similar tweet, stating “The worst part is, this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has praised Russia and Putin.” With the same video attached. Because if you repeat a lie often enough, people will start to believe it.

The worst part is, this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has praised Russia and Putin. #NBCNewsForum https://t.co/N6ySNILYMx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 8, 2016

On September 22, 2016, she accused Trump of associating with Russia for the money. (Oh, the irony. The thick, pungent irony.)

Donald Trump's ties to Russia may conflict with America's interests—but they're great for his bottom line. https://t.co/gYbm5HxfxG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 22, 2016

Four days later, she tweeted yet again about “the deal with Trump and Russia.”

What is the deal with Donald Trump and Russia? https://t.co/xUYxOdoYo3 #debatenight — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016

On October7, 2016, with the election closing in and reality setting in, Clinton became more desperate with her tweets.

It should concern every American that Russia is willing to engage in such hostile acts in order to help Donald Trump become president. pic.twitter.com/fwEKWrXKE2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2016

As the election drew near, left-wing media outlets began perpetuating the myth that Donald Trump was in the pocket of the Russian government and that his Presidency would be akin to voting in Vladimir Putin.

But we have 8 really good reasons that Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be trusted when she says she didn’t know about the Trump dossier. How can anyone believe her? I mean seriously?

She has lied over and over and over again, and this doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but it should disqualify her from talking about Russia in the future. Between this and accepting bribes from Russia in exchange for Uranium, I think she has successfully shown the world that she is a hypocrite who shouldn’t be trusted.