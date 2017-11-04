HYPOCRITES! Google Employees Now Defending ‘Discrimination’ Against Conservatives

As if we didn’t know there was bias against anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders. But this is just more pudding about the proof or however that saying goes.

CNN has recently done a rigorous analysis about bias against conservatives in Silicon Valley. Discussions at Google have been leaked to Breitbart news and they definitely confirm what we’ve all been thinking. Conservative employees who bring up concerns about bias against them are usually ignored, scolded, or outright hostility against them ensues. Exhibit A is James Damore, who got fired after writing a response to diversity training that he was forced to go to. A majority of employees polled say that the culture of the company has not improved since they were brought on as employees. This poll was taken anonymously after the infamous departure of Damore.

In the leaked screen grab below, the evidence is starting to mount.

The dissent is damning. “Throwing money around to silence critics” perfectly sums it up.



× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

I couldn’t agree more with this guy. In fact, sexual orientation is less important than political views, in my opinion. I don’t care what your skin color is, how many disabilities you think you have, all that kind of crap. The only thing that should matter is, as Martin Luther King Jr. put it, the content of your character.

I think this guy gets it. Yeah I can’t stand these kinds of people. Those who claim the moral high ground yet are so fragile that they can’t even hear a dissenting view point. They are the worst kinds of hypocrites.

Even a Jill Stein voter got in the mix.

It looks like the big tech companies are showing their true faces. The faces that we all suspected them to be. Big, soulless behemoths that do not tolerate dissenting view points. Is there something that we can do about this?