LOL! Kaepernick Takes NEW STAND On National Anthem!

So it turns out that you can’t hate the National Anthem of the United States of America while benefiting from her freedom without there being some consequences. Colin Kaepernick learned this the hard way and it appears that his tone has changed.

It would seem that he’s not impressed with people boycotting him and threatening his livelihood, and has decided to take a different approach to the National Anthem this season.

From Allen B. West:

According to USA Today, Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest won’t carry over into next season, USA TODAY Sports confirmed Thursday. Kaepernick, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, either sat or kneeled while The Star-Spangled Banner was played before Niners games last season, a protest meant to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality. He will discontinue his public protest in 2017, wherever he plays next season, a person with knowledge of Kaepernick’s plans told USA TODAY Sports’ Tom Pelissero. The person requested anonymity because Kaepernick has not yet made his decision public. Hey, maybe we’ll all be able to finally get a break from the over-politicization of America for a few hours next season and just enjoy some good old fashioned, bone-crushing competition! Everyone in America, thanks to the First Amendment, has the right to freely express themselves and the grievances they have against the government, so long as it’s lawful. However, there are still standards of respect and decency that govern protests, and Kaepernick and his buddies violated those by taking a knee.

Kaepernick is allowed to have an opinion and express it in any way he chooses, but he is not free from the consequences. While the government is prohibited from punishing him (not that Obama would have chosen to do so anyway), the people are not required to put up with his ridiculousness. It’s good to see that he’s learned his lesson and will be more respectful of the country that has given him so much going forward.

Let’s hope the others who decided to join him in taking a knee follow his lead this year.