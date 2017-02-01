Look What’s Happening to Police Since Trump Took Over

The Obama presidency utterly destroyed the morale of our men and women in blue, until it started to take a toll on the public safety itself. He spoke out about media-crazed crimes involving black victims, and what he had to say generally wasn’t very favorable of the police.

Who can forget him addressing the Cambridge police arrest of Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. for “disorderly conduct.”



“I don’t know – not having been there and not seeing all the facts – what role race played in that, but I think it’s fair to say, number one, any of us would be pretty angry; number two that he Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already proof that they were in their own home.”

That was the moment that America saw first hand that this man was not going to be a fan of our officers.

While visiting Warsaw, Poland, Obama charged that what he called “police brutality,” was rooted in racial tension.

When referring to the Michael Brown shooting, he said that there was “no excuse” for police aggression, and “no excuse for police force against a peaceful protest.”

At that same conference he proclaimed that there would be justice for Brown, and said that he had directed the Department of Justice to teach local authorities “less provocative ways” to ensure public safety.

Obama did call for an end to the assaults on police, and said it is “completely unacceptable.” Regrettably, the damage that had been done to the nation and our law enforcement was tremendous.

Now compare the approach that President Trump has taken with police, and how our LEOs feel emboldened by his presidency.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter…Supporting law enforcement means supporting our citizens’ ability to protect themselves.”