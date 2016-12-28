Mainstream Media BUSTED In LIE About Japanese Pearl Harbor Visit- It’s Disgusting

Liberals seem to be genuinely concerned about “fake news” when it comes from small conservative-run blogs, but what about the blatant lies that come from “trusted” sources like those in the mainstream media?

The silence is deafening.

The Wall Street Journal did a Q&A piece regarding President Obama’s disgraceful visit to Pearl Harbor with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Federalist Papers Project reported on the disgusting misrepresentation of reality, and it will leave you shaking your head and wondering who you can really trust. They covered the first question answered, regarding whether Abe was the first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor since the deadly attack in 1941.

According to the WSJ coverage, Abe was the first Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a United States President and visit the USS Arizona memorial, which commemorated the American sailors and Marines killed in the Japanese attack.

The next question asked, “was there some confusion about that,” to which WSJ explained that Japanese officials mistakenly put forward Abe’s trip as a first for a sitting Japanese leader since WWII. Not long after, media reports came to the fore from the 1950s which showed that, in fact, three Japanese prime ministers made visits to Pearl Harbor during that decade, including Prime ministers Shigeru Yoshida, Ichiro Hatoyama, and Nobusuke Kish, Abe’s grandfather. WSJ reported about what the Japanese prime ministers did during their visits: Mr. Yoshida made a stop in Hawaii in 1951 while en route from San Francisco to Tokyo. During his stay in Hawaii, he made a formal visit to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and made a stop at Pearl Harbor, according to Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. A bilingual Japanese-English newspaper, Hawaii Hochi, reported this month that Mr. Hatoyama and Mr. Kishi also visited in the 1950s. Mr. Hatoyama visited Pearl Harbor on Oct. 29, 1956. He visited the naval headquarters there and was greeted with a 19-gun salute and a military band performed the U.S. and Japanese national anthems, according to Hawaii Hochi’s archives. Mr. Abe’s grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, visited Pearl Harbor on June 28, 1957, after he met with President Dwight Eisenhower in the U.S., according to Hawaii Hochi. The newspaper said the visits were believed to be official because the U.S. military provided honor guards at both events. Too bad the MSM doesn’t care that Obama shamefully visited Pearl Harbor with Abe, who did not apologize for the deadly attack that pushed the U.S. into WWII. No matter who the first was, it was shameful, and as we reported here at TFPP, the Obama administration showed nothing but disrespect to the WWII veterans if they were understandably angry at this disturbing slap in the face to them and to all Americans.

Whether they accidentally made the error or intentionally misstated the truth, it is absolutely unacceptable, and gives them no right to complain about “fake news” when they can’t even keep their own facts straight.